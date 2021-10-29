U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

USD 712.7 Mn growth in Luxury Pen Market 2021-2025 | A.T. Cross Co. LLC, Bespoke British Pens Ltd., and C. Josef Lamy GmbH emerge as Dominant Vendors | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury pen market is set to grow by USD 712.70 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The luxury pen market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Pen Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Pen Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase our complete report for more insights on market size, estimates, and customer behavior.
Read Our Free Sample Before Purchasing

The luxury pen market covers the following areas:

Luxury Pen Market Sizing
Luxury Pen Market Forecast
Luxury Pen Market Analysis

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in customization and personalization of pens.

The luxury pen market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the high preference for corporate gifting as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury pen market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the luxury pen market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • A. T. Cross Co. LLC

  • Bespoke British Pens Ltd.

  • C. Josef Lamy GmbH

  • Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

  • Elmo and Montegrappa Spa

  • Faber-Castell USA Inc.

  • Jean Pierre Lepine

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • PILOT Corp.

  • S.T. Dupont SA

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Global Paper Notebooks Market - Global paper notebooks market is segmented by Application (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Printing and Writing Paper Market - Global printing and writing paper market is segmented by type (printing paper and writing paper) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Luxury Pen Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 712.70 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.01

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

China, US, UK, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A. T. Cross Co. LLC, Bespoke British Pens Ltd., C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Elmo and Montegrappa Spa, Faber-Castell USA Inc., Jean Pierre Lepine, Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., and S.T. Dupont SA.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-712-7-mn-growth-in-luxury-pen-market-2021-2025--at-cross-co-llc-bespoke-british-pens-ltd-and-c-josef-lamy-gmbh-emerge-as-dominant-vendors--technavio-301410019.html

SOURCE Technavio

