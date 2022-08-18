USD 718 million growth in Education Market In UAE, Increasing student enrollments and rising awareness of early education to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Education Market in UAE, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 718 million, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, LiwaÂ International School, Meccademia, Options Training Institute FZ LLC, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing student enrollments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased education costs might hamper market growth.

Education Market In UAE Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 718 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis United Arab Emirates Performing market contribution UAE at 100% Key consumer countries United Arab Emirates Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, LiwaÂ International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

emphasis on mobile learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

digital literacy rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

