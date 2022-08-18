U.S. markets closed

USD 718 million growth in Education Market In UAE, Increasing student enrollments and rising awareness of early education to boost market growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Education Market in UAE, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 718 million, at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Education Market in UAE Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request the Latest Free sample report

Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, LiwaÂ International School, Meccademia, Options Training Institute FZ LLC, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing student enrollments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased education costs might hamper market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Education Market Segmentation in UAE

Based on geographic segmentation, Over 100% of the market's originated from UAE during the forecast period. In addition, the K12 school's category will lead the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

  • End-user

Education Market Scope in UAE

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The education market in UAE report covers the following areas:

  • Education Market in UAE Size

  • Education Market in UAE Trends

  • Education Market in UAE Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising awareness of early education as one of the prime reasons driving the Education Market in UAE growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Education Market in UAE Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the education market in UAE growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the education market in UAE size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the education market in the UAE

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the education market in UAE, vendors

Related Reports

Corporate Leadership Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The corporate leadership training market share is expected to increase to USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%.

Coding Bootcamp Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The coding Bootcamp market share is expected to increase to USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%.

Education Market In UAE Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 718 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

United Arab Emirates

Performing market contribution

UAE at 100%

Key consumer countries

United Arab Emirates

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope


Companies profiled

Al-Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Private School, LiwaÂ International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 K-12 education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Ownership

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Ownership

  • 6.3 Pivate education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Public education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ASPAM Indian International School

  • 10.4 Blackboard Inc.

  • 10.5 Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

  • 10.6 GEMS Education

  • 10.7 Higher Colleges of Technology

  • 10.8 JSS Private School

  • 10.9 Liwa International School

  • 10.10 Taaleem

  • 10.11 United Arab Emirates University

  • 10.12 Zayed University

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • The global education services market is at a crossroads with the positive impact of technological advances such as online education, the implementation of AR and VR in teaching methods, and the use of interactive whiteboards. On the other hand, data and security issues and low digital literacy rates are having a negative impact on the growth of the market. The combined impact of these factors will lead to high growth in the global education services market.

  • education: Includes technical education, language learning, test preparation services, tutoring services, makerspaces, vocational training, and distance learning courses and certifications

  • emphasis on mobile learning: The increasing use of smartphones is encouraging education service providers to introduce mobile learning modules. Mobile learning has several advantages, such as flexibility and convenience. Therefore, users can schedule and complete the course/training according to their convenience. Mobile learning is also an experience of personalized learning as users can take training as per their requirements.

  • digital literacy rates: Educational hardware and software have not been realized in tandem with the availability of trained staff in educational institutions. Institutions find it difficult to integrate technology into business processes. This is because of the inability of the faculty and administrators to understand applications and optimal use. The deployment of these applications alone by colleges and universities is not enough.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/educationmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-718-million-growth-in-education-market-in-uae-increasing-student-enrollments-and-rising-awareness-of-early-education-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301605268.html

SOURCE Technavio

