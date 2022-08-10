USD 72.74 Mn growth opportunity in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market -- Driven by rising incidence rates of adverse drug events

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 72.74 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is analyzed across the following segments:

End-user - Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract research organizations, and Business process outsourcing

Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

By end-user, the pharmaceutical industry exhibited high demand for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in 2021. The software is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to ensure the safety of patients and products through pre-market and post-market monitoring as well as the study and identification of previously unrecognized adverse drug reactions and events. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials and the growth in pharmaceutical spending has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the key market for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increased focus on the development of cost-effective and advanced cloud-based solutions by vendors operating in North America. In addition, the increase in the number of product recalls has created a rising demand for drug safety testing, further driving the demand for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in the region.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising incidence rates of adverse drug events and favorable government regulations and policies are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of ownership, installation, and maintenance will challenge market growth.

The report offers detailed insights into the contribution of all the segments, regional growth opportunities, and the factors impacting the growth of the market in focus.

Vendor Landscape:

The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is fragmented. The market is facing intense competition, which is creating pricing pressure on various global and local players. These players are focusing on software innovations and are increasing existing software capabilities to expand their presence and share in the market.

The leading vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies by acquiring small and local players to broaden their software portfolio and expand to emerging markets. They are also investing in R&D to enhance and upgrade their existing product portfolio and introduce innovative software with advanced technological features to have a competitive edge. The competition is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the entry of many new small and large players in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

AB Cube SARL

Accenture Plc

Advera Health Analytics Inc.

ArisGlobal LLC

BaseCon AS

Clarivate PLC

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Ennov

EXTEDO GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Indegene Pvt. Ltd.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Max Application Srl

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

United BioSource LLC

Veeva Systems Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 72.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Cube SARL, Accenture Plc, Advera Health Analytics Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, BaseCon AS, Clarivate PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Ennov, EXTEDO GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Indegene Pvt. Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Max Application Srl, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., United BioSource LLC, Veeva Systems Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

