U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,766.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,032.75
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.75
    -0.75 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.36
    -0.12 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0205
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.22
    +0.93 (+4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0270
    -0.0890 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,989.48
    -865.00 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.13
    -23.22 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.07
    -10.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

USD 72.74 Mn growth opportunity in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market -- Driven by rising incidence rates of adverse drug events

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 72.74 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

The market is analyzed across the following segments:

  • End-user - Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract research organizations, and Business process outsourcing

  • Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

By end-user, the pharmaceutical industry exhibited high demand for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in 2021. The software is used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to ensure the safety of patients and products through pre-market and post-market monitoring as well as the study and identification of previously unrecognized adverse drug reactions and events. In addition, the increasing number of clinical trials and the growth in pharmaceutical spending has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the key market for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software over the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increased focus on the development of cost-effective and advanced cloud-based solutions by vendors operating in North America. In addition, the increase in the number of product recalls has created a rising demand for drug safety testing, further driving the demand for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software in the region.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rising incidence rates of adverse drug events and favorable government regulations and policies are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of ownership, installation, and maintenance will challenge market growth.

The report offers detailed insights into the contribution of all the segments, regional growth opportunities, and the factors impacting the growth of the market in focus. View Sample Report Now

Vendor Landscape:

The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is fragmented. The market is facing intense competition, which is creating pricing pressure on various global and local players. These players are focusing on software innovations and are increasing existing software capabilities to expand their presence and share in the market.

The leading vendors are focusing on inorganic growth strategies by acquiring small and local players to broaden their software portfolio and expand to emerging markets. They are also investing in R&D to enhance and upgrade their existing product portfolio and introduce innovative software with advanced technological features to have a competitive edge. The competition is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the entry of many new small and large players in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • AB Cube SARL

  • Accenture Plc

  • Advera Health Analytics Inc.

  • ArisGlobal LLC

  • BaseCon AS

  • Clarivate PLC

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • Ennov

  • EXTEDO GmbH

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Indegene Pvt. Ltd.

  • IQVIA Holdings Inc.

  • Max Application Srl

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Pegasystems Inc.

  • Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • United BioSource LLC

  • Veeva Systems Inc.

  • Wipro Ltd.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 72.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Cube SARL, Accenture Plc, Advera Health Analytics Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, BaseCon AS, Clarivate PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Ennov, EXTEDO GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Indegene Pvt. Ltd., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Max Application Srl, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., United BioSource LLC, Veeva Systems Inc., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Contract research organization - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Business process outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Cube SARL

  • 10.4 ArisGlobal LLC

  • 10.5 BaseCon AS

  • 10.6 Ennov

  • 10.7 EXTEDO GmbH

  • 10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.9 Indegene Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 United BioSource LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-72-74-mn-growth-opportunity-in-pharmacovigilance-and-drug-safety-software-market--driven-by-rising-incidence-rates-of-adverse-drug-events-301602471.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • TUI says flight disruption costs weigh on Q3 results

    Excluding additional costs of 75 million euros ($76.58 million) for disruptions in air traffic, adjusted operating profit stood at 48 million euros for the three months ended June 30, its first positive result since the COVID-19 crisis started. TUI, which runs tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, hotels and cruise liners in holiday destinations across the world, is bouncing back on demand for so-called 'revenge travel' after the pandemic wrecked havoc on the tourism sector. TUI, one of the world's largest tourism groups, reported a smaller underlying operating loss of 27 million euros for the quarter, compared with a loss of about 670 million euros a year earlier.

  • Toshiba logs surprise quarterly operating loss on higher materials costs

    Toshiba Corp on Wednesday posted an unexpected operating loss in the April-June first quarter as it grappled with a global chip shortage and a sharp rise in costs for raw materials. Higher material and logistics costs pushed down its operating earnings by 9.4 billion yen, while a chip shortage had a negative impact of about 3 billion yen, the company said. Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management as well as a consortium involving state-backed Japan Investment Corp and private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners have been selected by Toshiba to proceed to a second bidding round.

  • Should You Be Adding Croda International (LON:CRDA) To Your Watchlist Today?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Norway's core inflation rises more than expected

    Norway's core inflation jumped in July to its highest level in more than two decades, exceeding forecasts as the costs of food soared 7.6%, Statistics Norway data showed on Wednesday. Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 4.5% year-on-year, up from 3.6% in June, exceeding expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts predicting price growth of 3.8%. Headline inflation, which also includes energy prices, rose to 6.8%, while analysts had predicted a rise of 6.3%.

  • Supermarket retailer Ahold shelves plan to spin off Bol.com

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize said on Wednesday it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions. The group had planned to list Bol.com in the second half of the year, but said in a quarterly earnings statement it had decided to suspend this, adding that it would revisit the plans when equity market conditions are "more conducive". Ahold said total second-quarter group sales increased 15% to 21.4 billion euros ($21.85 billion), in line with an average company-compiled analyst consensus.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn beats profit view, "cautious" on Q3

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple Inc supplier Foxconn reported a higher-than-expected 12% jump in April-June net profit, driven by strong demand for its smartphones and cloud products, and said it was "cautious" about the third quarter but expected growth. The Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said smart consumer electronics including smartphones - its main business driver - posted "significant growth" in the second quarter and accounted for half of its overall revenue. Foxconn, however, said it expects flat revenue growth for that business in the quarter ending September as demand for smartphones and "smart wearable devices" slows after a period of pandemic-fuelled robustness.

  • Boeing schedules first Dreamliner delivery in 15 months

    FAA officials will continue to certify each plane individually as the manufacturing giant plans a gradual increase in production from two planes per month to five.

  • These States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Drugmaker Endo Says Bankruptcy Likely Imminent

    The drugmaker has been in talks with lenders, but also faces thousands of lawsuits from government and private plaintiffs alleging it fueled opioid addiction.

  • Chipmakers Tumble on Warnings of Worst Downturn in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductors stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern the industry is heading into a painful downturn. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented,

  • Intel, semiconductor industry celebrate as Biden signs CHIPS Act into law

    Intel Corp. and the semiconductor industry celebrated the signing of the CHIPS Act, which provides billions in industry incentives.

  • Apple to occupy 4-story Durham building as Triangle footprint grows

    Apple is growing its Triangle footprint by filling an entire office building in Durham as the tech giant awaits the build out of a technology hub expected to one day house 3,000 employees in Research Triangle Park.

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise, eyes on U.S. inflation data

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. report on inflation and after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell as much as $1.13 to $89.37. "The oil price and the Asian market all showed a weak trend," said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based analyst at CMC Markets, adding that market uncertainty over U.S. July inflation data "limits the rebound of oil prices today."

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • OXY Stock: Is Warren Buffett's Energy Play A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • Here’s the big concern with chip makers scoring billions in funds from Uncle Sam

    Intel and Micron are slashing their near-term spending plans while promising to use taxpayer dollars on domestic production efforts.

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.