USD 73.61 Mn growth expected in Butyraldehyde Market -- Driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Butyraldehyde Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to grow by USD 73.61 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive without dominant players. The global butyraldehyde market is subject to intense competition among existing players in the market. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Butyraldehyde Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry. Economic growth in emerging countries and rising foreign investments have resulted in a rise in the per capita income of consumers. This has increased the purchasing power of consumers, which, in turn, is increasing the adoption of automobiles. Butyraldehyde finds many applications in paints and coatings used in the automotive industry. Therefore, the growth in the global automobile industry is expected to drive the demand for butyraldehyde during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing use of butyraldehyde in the fragrance industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Butyraldehyde Market: Growing use of butyraldehyde in the fragrance industry

Butyraldehyde is an important raw material used in the preparation of essence and perfume. It is The global fragrance industry is growing steadily owing to the rising demand for fragrances and perfumes from end-users. The industry is also driven by the growing importance of grooming and the increasing focus on lifestyles among consumers. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global butyraldehyde market during the forecast period.

Butyraldehyde Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the butyraldehyde market by type (n-butanol, 2-ethylhexanol, polyvinyl butyral, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth in the n-butanol segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising demand for paints and coatings applications in various end-user industries.

The APAC region led the butyraldehyde market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The rising investment in the construction industry in developing countries such as India is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, strategies adopted by vendors such as redesigning distribution channels, shifting to new innovative products, and adopting digital technologies in supply chain operations will spur the growth of the butyraldehyde market in APAC during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Butyraldehyde Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.48% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 73.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurochemicals, BASF SE, Beijing Yunbang Biosciences Co.Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Hebei Xinji Chemical Group Co. Ltd., KH Neochem Co. Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., National Analytical Corp., OQ SAOC, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Perstorp Holding AB, Saanvi Corp., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 N-Butanol - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 2-Ethylhexanol - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Polyvinyl Butyral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aurochemicals

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.6 KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

10.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10.8 OQ SAOC

10.9 Perstorp Holding AB

10.10 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.12 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

