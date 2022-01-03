U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

USD 74.67 Billion Growth in Nutrition Market: By Type and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nutrition Market value is set to grow by USD 74.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio

Latest market research report titled Nutrition Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, and USANA Health Science, Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

One of the key factors driving growth in the nutrition market is the growing geriatric population. Longevity and a decrease in fertility rates are the major reasons for the growth of the geriatric population. The geriatric population is a major proportion of the population of developed and developing countries. Aging increases the chances of chronic diseases. Hospital admission rates are high among the geriatric population. With the increasing prevalence of several diseases among the geriatric population, the required nutrients cannot be absorbed from the diet. Hence, the geriatric population requires nutrition. the geriatric population is recommended parenteral nutrition by healthcare professionals. Parenteral nutrition is commonly used by people who are admitted to hospitals and people who use home care. The growth of the geriatric population will increase the consumption of nutrition, which will drive the growth of the global nutrition market.

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71711

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Nutrition Market report covers the following areas:

Product recalls will be a major challenge for the nutrition market during the forecast period. The manufacturers of nutrition must ensure the safety and effectiveness of their products. This is because several cases of contaminated or low-quality nutritional products have been reported. Hence, several products have been recalled. Product quality can be affected either intrinsically during the manufacturing process or extrinsically due to poor handling during the distribution. The trust of customers is also affected. Hence, vendors must invest in promotional activities to regain trust. This increases the expenses for vendors.

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Nutrition Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Nutrition Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Nutrition Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nutrition market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the nutrition market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the nutrition market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nutrition market vendors

Related Reports:

Vitamin D3 Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vitamin D3 market share is expected to increase by USD 928.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Protein Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The protein supplements market share should rise by USD 9.45 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 7.40%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Nutrition Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 74.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.44

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, and USANA Health Science, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Proteins and amino acids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Carbohydrates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • BASF SE

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Glanbia Plc

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Nestle SA

  • Pharmavite LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-74-67-billion-growth-in-nutrition-market-by-type-and-geography--global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2022-2026--301451700.html

SOURCE Technavio

