USD 74 Billion Growth expected in Architectural Services Market by 2024 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

-Architectural Services Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

-Gensler, AECOM, IBI Group Inc. will emerge as Architectural Services suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Architectural Services will grow at a CAGR of 4.01% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Architectural Services requirements.

Architectural Services Market Procurement Research Report
Architectural Services Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Architectural Services Market

Major Price Trends in the Architectural Services Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Architectural Services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Architectural Services Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Architectural Services Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Architectural Services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Architectural Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-74-billion-growth-expected-in-architectural-services-market-by-2024--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301396099.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

