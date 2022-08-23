USD 78.98 Mn growth in Glucuronolactone Market 2026, Rising demand for sports supplements to boost market growth - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glucuronolactone market size is set to grow by USD 78.98 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Glucuronolactone Market by End-user, Grade Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aadhunik Industries, Aceto US LLC, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, Creative Compounds, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Merck KGaA, Newsfeed Chemical Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Roquette Freres SA, Samex Overseas, and Sancai Industry Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

The rising demand for sports supplements increased consumption among millennials, and the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenging regulatory environment is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this glucuronolactone market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Glucuronolactone Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Glucuronolactone Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The glucuronolactone market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Glucuronolactone Market Size

Glucuronolactone Market Trends

Glucuronolactone Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the aging population's increasing spending on healthy diets as one of the prime reasons driving the glucuronolactone Market growth during the next few years.

Glucuronolactone Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist glucuronolactone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the glucuronolactone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glucuronolactone market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glucuronolactone market vendors

Glucuronolactone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 78.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aadhunik Industries, Aceto US LLC, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, Creative Compounds, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Merck KGaA, Newsfeed Chemical Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Roquette Freres SA, Samex Overseas, Sancai Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shandong Fuyuang Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., and Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

