USD 78.98 Mn growth in Glucuronolactone Market 2026, Rising demand for sports supplements to boost market growth - Technavio Research Reports

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glucuronolactone market size is set to grow by USD 78.98 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to Technvaio Research Reports. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Latest market research report titled Glucuronolactone Market by End-user, Grade Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aadhunik Industries, Aceto US LLC, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, Creative Compounds, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Merck KGaA, Newsfeed Chemical Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Roquette Freres SA, Samex Overseas, and Sancai Industry Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the North America market?

The rising demand for sports supplements increased consumption among millennials, and the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenging regulatory environment is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this glucuronolactone market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.

The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Buy Sample Report.

Glucuronolactone Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample.

Glucuronolactone Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The glucuronolactone market report covers the following areas:

  • Glucuronolactone Market Size

  • Glucuronolactone Market Trends

  • Glucuronolactone Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the aging population's increasing spending on healthy diets as one of the prime reasons driving the glucuronolactone Market growth during the next few years.

Glucuronolactone Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist glucuronolactone market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the glucuronolactone market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the glucuronolactone market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glucuronolactone market vendors

Related Reports:

Truffle Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The truffle chocolate market share is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%.

Salmon Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The salmon market share is expected to increase by USD 5.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%.

Glucuronolactone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 78.98 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aadhunik Industries, Aceto US LLC, Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, Creative Compounds, Fengchen Group Co. Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Merck KGaA, Newsfeed Chemical Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Roquette Freres SA, Samex Overseas, Sancai Industry Co. Ltd., Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shandong Fuyuang Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., and Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Functional food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Grade Type

  • 6.3 Greater than 97.0 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Greater than 98.5 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Greater than 99 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 101.00 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 102.00 percent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Grade Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aceto US LLC

  • 11.4 Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical And Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Foodchem International Corp.

  • 11.6 Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

  • 11.8 Merck KGaA

  • 11.9 Roquette Freres SA

  • 11.10 Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Shandong Fuyuang Bio Tech Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Shandong Xinhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-78-98-mn-growth-in-glucuronolactone-market-2026---rising-demand-for-sports-supplements-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-research-reports-301609631.html

SOURCE Technavio

