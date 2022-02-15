USD 8.08 billion growth in Digital Process Automation Market| Evolving Opportunities with Appian Corp. and Bizagi Group Ltd. |17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital process automation market potential difference growth will be USD 8.08 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.46% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also offers extensive vendor profiling and classification of industry-focused vendors as dominant and strong players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Process Automation Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The surging adoption of business process management, rising demand for automation in enterprises, and low-cost of digital process automation platform will offer immense growth opportunities. The low-code integration is another factor supporting the digital process automation market share growth. Organizations in many verticals are constantly looking for new sectors or verticals through which they might lower their total operational costs. Low-code development is a general term that includes process development solutions, low-code application development, and software development tools. Low-code development platforms enable IT to quickly assemble new processes and build applications without having to research, write and test new scripts.

However, the data security and privacy issues will be a major challenge for the digital process automation market during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly concerned about sharing sensitive business data, and this issue is growing in the market. Malware, hacker attacks, and data theft are all important security dangers to the reliable execution of business processes. Although automation can be a huge assistance to businesses, it can also be dangerous if it is misused, neglected, or overused.

Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Deployment

Geography

Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The digital process automation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the vendors and their key offerings covered in the report are:

Appian Corp.: The company offers digital process automation software for power of workflow automation in business application.

Bizagi Group Ltd. :-The company offers digital process automation (DPA) software which helps businesses transform end-to-end processes and deliver enterprise-wide digital transformation

BP Logix Inc.:- The company offers digital process automation (DPA) platform where customer gets the freedom to create comprehensive-yet-nimble applications that are easily changed, and re-changed, a necessary feature in turbulent business terrain.

Some other dominant players covered in this report are:

Infosys Ltd.

Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd

International Business Machines Corp.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital process automation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital process automation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital process automation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital process automation market vendors

Digital Process Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BP Logix Inc., Infosys Ltd., Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd, International Business Machines Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., and Pegasystems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appian Corp.

Bizagi Group Ltd.

BP Logix Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd

International Business Machines Corp.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

