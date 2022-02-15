U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

USD 8.08 billion growth in Digital Process Automation Market| Evolving Opportunities with Appian Corp. and Bizagi Group Ltd. |17,000+ Technavio Reports

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital process automation market potential difference growth will be USD 8.08 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.46% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also offers extensive vendor profiling and classification of industry-focused vendors as dominant and strong players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Process Automation Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Unlock More Interesting Facts about YOY growth rate, Read Free Sample Report

The surging adoption of business process management, rising demand for automation in enterprises, and low-cost of digital process automation platform will offer immense growth opportunities. The low-code integration is another factor supporting the digital process automation market share growth. Organizations in many verticals are constantly looking for new sectors or verticals through which they might lower their total operational costs. Low-code development is a general term that includes process development solutions, low-code application development, and software development tools. Low-code development platforms enable IT to quickly assemble new processes and build applications without having to research, write and test new scripts.

However, the data security and privacy issues will be a major challenge for the digital process automation market during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly concerned about sharing sensitive business data, and this issue is growing in the market. Malware, hacker attacks, and data theft are all important security dangers to the reliable execution of business processes. Although automation can be a huge assistance to businesses, it can also be dangerous if it is misused, neglected, or overused.

View Report Outlook for more factors influencing the market growth.

Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Learn more about the other contributing segments and country-wise market share, Download FREE sample Report

Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The digital process automation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the vendors and their key offerings covered in the report are:

  • Appian Corp.: The company offers digital process automation software for power of workflow automation in business application.

  • Bizagi Group Ltd.:-The company offers digital process automation (DPA) software which helps businesses transform end-to-end processes and deliver enterprise-wide digital transformation

  • BP Logix Inc.:- The company offers digital process automation (DPA) platform where customer gets the freedom to create comprehensive-yet-nimble applications that are easily changed, and re-changed, a necessary feature in turbulent business terrain.

Some other dominant players covered in this report are:

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Open Text Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Pegasystems Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Digital Process Automation Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital process automation market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital process automation market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital process automation market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital process automation market vendors

Related Reports:

Robotic Process Automation Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electronic Design Automation Market by Product, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Process Automation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.46%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 8.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.87

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Canada, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Appian Corp., Bizagi Group Ltd., BP Logix Inc., Infosys Ltd., Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd, International Business Machines Corp., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., and Pegasystems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Appian Corp.

  • Bizagi Group Ltd.

  • BP Logix Inc.

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Innov8tif Solutions Sdn Bhd

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Open Text Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Pegasystems Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-8-08-billion-growth-in-digital-process-automation-market-evolving-opportunities-with-appian-corp-and-bizagi-group-ltd-17-000-technavio-reports-301480809.html

SOURCE Technavio

