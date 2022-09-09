USD 8.45 bn growth expected in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market -- APAC to occupy 40% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 8.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global AAC market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional vendors. Many regional vendors are present in the market, especially in APAC and Europe. Growing industrialization in developing regions has increased the entry of domestic vendors into the market. Vendors compete based on price, quality and performance, innovation, and customer-centrism. Many vendors also provide customized manufacturing services, which enables consumers to choose from a variety of sizes. However, buyers of AAC in many developed and emerging regions differ in their opinion about the importance of these factors.

Successful and long-term incumbency can be achieved with optimized production that generates economies of scale through penetration into multi-regional markets. Although small- and medium-scale vendors are coming up with innovative capabilities, prominent players will still have a strong foothold. Long-standing business understanding and customer relationships with prominent vendors have always acted in their favor. However, the threat of rivalry is moderate as the market has a high growth opportunity during the forecast period.

The market is dominated by Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., BAUROC AS, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CK Birla Group, Clavecon India Pvt. Ltd., H and H International AS, Hebel Ltd., Infitech Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansal group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Masa GmbH, Renaatus Procon Pvt. Ltd., SOLBET Spolka z o.o., UAL Industries Ltd., and Wehrhahn GmbH.

The increasing focus on sustainability and energy conservation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the drawbacks of fly ash in concrete might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is segmented as below:

End-user

The non-residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by increased investments in infrastructure to meet the growing demand for entertainment, education, and healthcare.

Product

By product, the blocks segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the superior performance and durability of AAC blocks.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the increase in the purchasing power of consumers, population growth, growth in urbanization, and government efforts to provide affordable housing are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market report covers the following areas:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market vendors

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., BAUROC AS, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CK Birla Group, Clavecon India Pvt. Ltd., H and H International AS, Hebel Ltd., Infitech Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansal group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Masa GmbH, Renaatus Procon Pvt. Ltd., SOLBET Spolka z o.o., UAL Industries Ltd., and Wehrhahn GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Blocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Panels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

11.4 AERCON AAC

11.5 Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

11.6 Broco Industries

11.7 Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

11.8 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

11.9 H and H International AS

11.10 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

11.11 SOLBET Spolka z o.o.

11.12 UAL Industries Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

