U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,019.75
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,851.00
    +85.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,396.00
    +74.25 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.00
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.33
    -0.21 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    +5.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    +0.16 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7760
    -0.3110 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,367.64
    +74.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.07
    +3.27 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,224.57
    +159.29 (+0.57%)
     

USD 8.45 bn growth expected in Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market -- APAC to occupy 40% market share

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 8.45 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market by End-user, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global AAC market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional vendors. Many regional vendors are present in the market, especially in APAC and Europe. Growing industrialization in developing regions has increased the entry of domestic vendors into the market. Vendors compete based on price, quality and performance, innovation, and customer-centrism. Many vendors also provide customized manufacturing services, which enables consumers to choose from a variety of sizes. However, buyers of AAC in many developed and emerging regions differ in their opinion about the importance of these factors.

Successful and long-term incumbency can be achieved with optimized production that generates economies of scale through penetration into multi-regional markets. Although small- and medium-scale vendors are coming up with innovative capabilities, prominent players will still have a strong foothold. Long-standing business understanding and customer relationships with prominent vendors have always acted in their favor. However, the threat of rivalry is moderate as the market has a high growth opportunity during the forecast period.

The market is dominated by Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., BAUROC AS, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CK Birla Group, Clavecon India Pvt. Ltd., H and H International AS, Hebel Ltd., Infitech Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansal group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Masa GmbH, Renaatus Procon Pvt. Ltd., SOLBET Spolka z o.o., UAL Industries Ltd., and Wehrhahn GmbH.

The increasing focus on sustainability and energy conservation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the drawbacks of fly ash in concrete might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The non-residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by increased investments in infrastructure to meet the growing demand for entertainment, education, and healthcare.

  • Product

By product, the blocks segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the superior performance and durability of AAC blocks.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the increase in the purchasing power of consumers, population growth, growth in urbanization, and government efforts to provide affordable housing are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market report covers the following areas:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market vendors

Related Reports:

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 8.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.12

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, AKG Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Ambuja Cements Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., BAUROC AS, Broco Industries, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CK Birla Group, Clavecon India Pvt. Ltd., H and H International AS, Hebel Ltd., Infitech Group, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Kansal group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Masa GmbH, Renaatus Procon Pvt. Ltd., SOLBET Spolka z o.o., UAL Industries Ltd., and Wehrhahn GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Blocks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Panels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.4 AERCON AAC

  • 11.5 Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

  • 11.6 Broco Industries

  • 11.7 Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Carmeuse Coordination Center SA

  • 11.9 H and H International AS

  • 11.10 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

  • 11.11 SOLBET Spolka z o.o.

  • 11.12 UAL Industries Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-8-45-bn-growth-expected-in-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-aac-market--apac-to-occupy-40-market-share-301620127.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Apple launch: First impressions on new iPhones, Watches, AirPods

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley joins the Live show from Cupertino, California, to discuss Wednesday's Apple Event and the first impressions for the tech company's latest lineup.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower Roughly $7 Million in June Settlement

    The agreement with Peiter Zatko, related to lost pay, didn’t prevent him from filing a complaint that is now part of Elon Musk’s case against Twitter.

  • Be Careful: Crude Can Change Course Quickly

    Television commentators tend to follow crude oil prices higher and then lower, but with no context of the pace of the movements nor the possibility of a trend change. The focus on oil prices and for the average consumer -- gasoline prices -- is understandable. Gasoline prices have replaced the weather and sports -- until now -- in everyday conversation.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Exclusive-Sea’s Shopee shuts operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico- sources

    Sea Ltd's e-commerce arm told employees on Thursday it was shutting down local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico and leaving Argentina entirely, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal email. The Singapore-based company will maintain cross-border operations in the first three markets but will cut the majority of its teams in the countries, affecting dozens of employees, the people said. Brazil, in which Shopee has become a dominant player, will not be affected.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. After a decision process one expert compared to “The Twilight Zone,” a trio of judges in Manhattan on Thursday overturned the trial court’s surprise decision early last year that the lenders -- which include Brigade Capital Management LP, HPS Investment Partn

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cenovus Energy: Here's What Would Get the Rally Restarted

    Cenovus Energy Inc. is involved in the oil and natural gas value chain -- in exploration, production, refining, transportation and retail. In the daily bar chart of CVE, below, we can see that the shares have pulled back to successfully retest the rising 200-day moving average line in July and early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in July and August telling us that sellers of CVE were more aggressive.

  • Google Pays ‘Enormous’ Sums to Maintain Search-Engine Dominance, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google pays billions of dollars each year to Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and other telecom giants to illegally maintain its spot as the No. 1 search engine, the US Justice Department told a federal judge Thursday.DOJ attorney Kenneth Dintzer didn’t disclose how much Google spends to be the default search engine on most browsers and all US mobile phones, but described the payments as “enormous numbers.” “Google invests billions in defaults, knowing people wo

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium

    Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • China Snaps Up Half-Price Russian LNG as Europe Shuns Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- China is lapping up liquefied natural gas shipments from Russia on the cheap.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe Sakhalin-2 LNG export plant in Russia’s Far East sold several shipments to Chi

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.