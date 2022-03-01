USD 8.72 Bn growth in Lecture Capture Systems Market | North America to occupy 34% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lecture capture systems market size is expected to increase by USD 8.72 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe maximum growth in North America. The region currently holds about 34% of the global market share. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the surge in the digitization of education and corporate sectors. However, faster growth is expected in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lecture Capture Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a large number of diversified international and regional players. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies including product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. This is expected to intensify the competition in the market. Vendors are also increasingly adopting innovative customer support methods such as webinars for product releases and improved functionalities to gain an edge over their competitors.

Apollo Global Management Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Echo360 Inc., Epiphan Systems Inc., Haivision Systems Inc., Kaltura Inc., Lumens Digital Optics Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., NewTek Inc., Panopto Inc., Plantronics Inc., Qumu Corp., ShareStream Education Resources LLC, Sonic Foundry Inc., TechSmith Corp., Telestream LLC, TELTEK Video Research SL, UbiCast, and YuJa Inc. are some of the dominant players in the market.

Factors such as a rise in the adoption of active learning, the emergence of video content search technology, and a hike in corporate spending on training will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the reluctance to adopt lecture capture solutions, the threat from active learning platforms, and the threat from open-source platforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lecture Capture Systems Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Lecture Capture Systems Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

By end-user, the educational institutes' segment exhibited the high demand for lecture capture systems in 2021. The increasing popularity of digitized content and e-learning is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, other factors such as increasing adoption of virtual classrooms, the introduction of blended learning practices, and technological advancements in the education sector are contributing to the growth of the segment.

By geography, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. Most of the major universities and schools in the US and Canada are providing lecture capture solutions to their students to ensure an improved understanding of the topics taught in the class. In addition, the increasing launch of online learning applications is contributing to the growth of the regional market. The US and Canada are the key markets for lecture capture systems in North America.

Lecture Capture Systems Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist lecture capture systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lecture capture systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lecture capture systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lecture capture systems market vendors

Lecture Capture Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apollo Global Management Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., Echo360 Inc., Epiphan Systems Inc., Haivision Systems Inc., Kaltura Inc., Lumens Digital Optics Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., NewTek Inc., Panopto Inc., Plantronics Inc., Qumu Corp., ShareStream Education Resources LLC, Sonic Foundry Inc., TechSmith Corp., Telestream LLC, TELTEK Video Research SL, UbiCast, and YuJa Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Educational institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Apollo Global Management Inc.

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.5 Crestron Electronics Inc.

10.6 Echo360 Inc.

10.7 Haivision Systems Inc.

10.8 Kaltura Inc.

10.9 NewTek Inc.

10.10 Panopto Inc.

10.11 Sonic Foundry Inc.

10.12 YuJa Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

