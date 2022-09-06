U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

USD 8.73 Bn growth in Global Denim Fabric Market 2026, 74% of the growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The denim fabric market is expected to grow by USD 8.73 billion, at a CAGR of  6.78% during the forecast period. The new development, availability of denim fabrics at affordable prices, and increasing demand for stretchable denim fabric owing to durability stretch, and high elastic recovery are major factors propelling the market growth.

Denim Fabric Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, factors such as high costs associated with manufacturing, volatility in prices of cotton, and environmental risks associated with use of synthetic dyes will hamper the market growth.

Denim Fabric Market Geographic Landscape

74% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Pakistan, and India are the key markets for denim fabric in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising demand for denim wear from end-users, including men, women, and children will facilitate the denim fabric market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Denim Fabric Market Segmentation

The denim fabric market share rise in the clothing and apparel sector will be strong. The fundamental reason for this increase in demand for clothing and apparel is the increasing level of fashion consciousness, personal grooming, and high standard of living among the end-user population worldwide.

During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to drive the expansion of the clothes and apparel segment, which will then fuel the growth of the market under consideration. Buy Sample Report.

Denim Fabric Market Vendors

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

  • Advance Denim Co. Ltd.

  • Artistic Denim Mills Ltd.

  • Arvind Ltd.

  • Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd.

  • Black Peony Group Co. Ltd.

  • Chiripal Group

  • Elevate Textiles Inc.

  • Ha Meem Group

  • Kaihara Corp.

  • Kuroki. Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Silk Market by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The silk market share is expected to increase to USD 8.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%.

Europe Protective Workwear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the protective workwear market share in Europe from 2021 to 2026 is USD 811.2 million at a progressing CAGR of 4.72%.

Denim Fabric Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 8.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.68

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 74%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Pakistan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Advance Denim Co. Ltd., Artistic Denim Mills Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd., Black Peony Group Co. Ltd., Chiripal Group, Elevate Textiles Inc., Ha Meem Group, Kaihara Corp., Kuroki. Co. Ltd., Kuzgunlar Textile, LNJ Bhilwara Group, Maheshwari Textile, Modern Denim Ltd., Mount Vernon Mills, NAHAR Group, Noman Group, Partap Group, PT TYFOUNTEX INDONESIA, Raymond Ltd., Sanko Co. Ltd., Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd., and Unitin Industrias Morera SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arvind Ltd.

  • 10.4 Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Ha Meem Group

  • 10.6 Kuzgunlar Textile

  • 10.7 Modern Denim Ltd.

  • 10.8 NAHAR Group

  • 10.9 Noman Group

  • 10.10 Partap Group

  • 10.11 Raymond Ltd.

  • 10.12 Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-8-73-bn-growth-in-global-denim-fabric-market-2026--74-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301617811.html

SOURCE Technavio

