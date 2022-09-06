USD 8.73 Bn growth in Global Denim Fabric Market 2026, 74% of the growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The denim fabric market is expected to grow by USD 8.73 billion, at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The new development, availability of denim fabrics at affordable prices, and increasing demand for stretchable denim fabric owing to durability stretch, and high elastic recovery are major factors propelling the market growth.

Denim Fabric Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

However, factors such as high costs associated with manufacturing, volatility in prices of cotton, and environmental risks associated with use of synthetic dyes will hamper the market growth.

Denim Fabric Market Geographic Landscape

74% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Pakistan, and India are the key markets for denim fabric in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising demand for denim wear from end-users, including men, women, and children will facilitate the denim fabric market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Denim Fabric Market Segmentation

The denim fabric market share rise in the clothing and apparel sector will be strong. The fundamental reason for this increase in demand for clothing and apparel is the increasing level of fashion consciousness, personal grooming, and high standard of living among the end-user population worldwide.

During the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to drive the expansion of the clothes and apparel segment, which will then fuel the growth of the market under consideration.

Denim Fabric Market Vendors

Global medical education is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Denim Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Pakistan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advance Denim Co. Ltd., Artistic Denim Mills Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd., Black Peony Group Co. Ltd., Chiripal Group, Elevate Textiles Inc., Ha Meem Group, Kaihara Corp., Kuroki. Co. Ltd., Kuzgunlar Textile, LNJ Bhilwara Group, Maheshwari Textile, Modern Denim Ltd., Mount Vernon Mills, NAHAR Group, Noman Group, Partap Group, PT TYFOUNTEX INDONESIA, Raymond Ltd., Sanko Co. Ltd., Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd., and Unitin Industrias Morera SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Clothing and apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Decor and homeware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Pakistan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arvind Ltd.

10.4 Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd.

10.5 Ha Meem Group

10.6 Kuzgunlar Textile

10.7 Modern Denim Ltd.

10.8 NAHAR Group

10.9 Noman Group

10.10 Partap Group

10.11 Raymond Ltd.

10.12 Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

