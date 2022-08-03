USD 8.81 bn Growth in Classroom Management Systems Market, Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Management Tools to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The classroom management systems market will be driven by factors such as the rising adoption of cloud-based management tools. Vendors are providing cloud-based classroom management systems owing to the increasing Internet penetration and the rising pace of digitization. Many schools and colleges can reduce the workload concerning administrative services with the help of cloud-based classroom management systems. These tools allow easy integration of other supporting software such as adaptive learning, LMS, and learning analytics. Moreover, cloud-based classroom management systems are cost-effective, with extended performance capabilities.
The classroom management systems market size is expected to grow by USD 8.81 bn from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.33% during the forecast period.
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope
The classroom management systems market report covers the following areas:
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Challenge
Rising safety and privacy issues are challenging the growth of the market. Classroom management systems collect significant data, such as personal details, student behavior, and many other details, to create personalized courses. However, the data can be misused, leading to security and privacy concerns. Hence, vendors need to incorporate authorization techniques and a robust monitoring system to ensure the confidentiality of data.
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS, and NetSupport Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
APLAF Inc. - The company offers ProClass, which is an easy-to-use, scalable, and customizable software to effectively and efficiently manage schools, online registrations, and memberships.
Dell Technologies Inc. - Dell EMC K12 Education Solutions enable personalized learning, where students, teachers, and technology work together to enrich the learning process.
ClassDojo Inc. - The company offers a classroom management system, which helps in building a communication platform between teachers, students, and parents.
Faronics Corp. - The company offers Insight Classroom management, an effective classroom management software that helps teachers to create a better learning experience.
HP Inc. - The company offers HP Classroom manager 3.0, which helps teachers to share documents, messages, and websites easily with group chats to support project-based learning.
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
End User
Deployment
Geography
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist classroom management systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the classroom management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the classroom management systems market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of classroom management systems market vendors
