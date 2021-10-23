U.S. markets closed

USD 8.88 bn Growth in Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market from 2020 to 2024 | Demand for High-voltage Transmission Lines to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The power transmission lines and towers market is expected to grow by USD 8.88 bn from 2020 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Request a Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the power transmission lines and towers market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Download a Free Sample for more information about power transmission lines and towers market segmentation.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our power transmission lines and towers market report covers the following areas:

Although the demand for high-voltage transmission lines and the need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape will offer immense growth opportunities, the slowdown in manufacturing output will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the power transmission lines and towers market, including ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arteche Group, Lamifil NV, MasTec Inc., MYR Group Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Quanta Services Inc., and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the power transmission lines and towers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist power transmission lines and towers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the power transmission lines and towers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the power transmission lines and towers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of power transmission lines and towers market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Instrument Transformer Market: The instrument transformer market has been segmented by application (protection and measurement) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).Download Free Sample Report

  • Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market: The mobile power generation equipment rentals market has been segmented by product (generator and turbine) and geography (North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Power Transmission Lines And Towers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 8.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.42

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arteche Group, Lamifil NV, MasTec Inc., MYR Group Inc., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Quanta Services Inc., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-8-88-bn-growth-in-power-transmission-lines-and-towers-market-from-2020-to-2024--demand-for-high-voltage-transmission-lines-to-boost-growth--technavio-301406299.html

SOURCE Technavio

