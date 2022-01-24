U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.25
    -48.75 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,898.00
    -259.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.00
    -220.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.20
    -27.20 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.12
    -1.02 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.20
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.47 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0053 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7190
    -0.0280 (-1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    32.59
    +7.00 (+27.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0071 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7660
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,458.85
    -2,432.65 (-6.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.77
    +517.09 (+213.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.01
    -118.12 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

USD 8.96 billion Growth in the Berries Market by 2025 | 35% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the berries market will be driven by the growing awareness and promotion of the benefits of consuming berries. Initiatives by global organizations such as WHO and FAO to promote the consumption of fruits and vegetables will also increase the demand for berries.

Attractive Opportunities in Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Berries Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find out essential insights into other growth-inducing factors, View Our Free Sample

Parent Market Analysis

The berries market has been categorized as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Technavio's market research report extensively covers external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the growth of the berries market during the forecast period.

Berries Market Highlights:

  • Growth potential (2020-2025): USD 8.96 billion

  • CAGR: Accelerating at 5.65%

  • Year-over-year growth: 4.97%

Looking for further highlights related to the berries market? Read a Sample Report Free of Cost

Berries Market: Major regions and key countries:

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France)

  • North America (US)

  • APAC (China)

  • South America

  • MEA

Berries Market: Key Vendors and Their Offerings

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Family Tree Farms, Haygrove Ltd., Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc. are some of the key vendors operating in the berries market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • AGRANA Beteiligungs AG - The company offers berries that are used in preparation for various dairy products, ice cream, baked goods, and the food service industry, under the brand name of Agrana.

  • BerryWorld Ltd. - The company offers berries which include strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries that are bred, grown, picked with care, and packed with flavor, under the brand name of Berryworld.

  • Dole Food Co. Inc. - The company offers berries that include strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries which are picked fresh from farms under the brand name of Dole.

Technavio offers a comprehensive list of more than 20 vendors in the market. To explore some of these vendors, View a Free Sample

Berries Market: Segmentation

  • Application: By application, the berries market has been classified into food and beverages, personal care, and others segments. The food and beverages segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for healthy diets is propelling the demand for snack options with high nutrition values, such as berries. The rising popularity of berries in ice creams is also a major factor driving the food and beverages segment. Moreover, several vendors have launched beverages that use berries.

  • Geography: By geography, the berries market has been classified into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the berries market in Europe. However, the market growth rate in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing popularity of superfoods will drive the berries market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Find out which segments dominate the berries market. Download a Free Sample Now

Berries Market: Customization

Technavio's market forecast report on the berries market covers all the key aspects of market research, from the latest drivers and trends to the key vendors impacting the market growth. But if you still have queries, have all your questions answered by expert analysts at Technavio. Get in touch with us, and we will customize the report according to your requirements.

We also offer USD 1000 worth FREE customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Related Reports

Berries Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.96 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, France, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, BerryWorld Ltd., Dole Food Co. Inc., Driscolls Inc., Family Tree Farms, Haygrove Ltd., Sun Belle Inc., SunOpta Inc., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Wish Farms Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-8-96-billion-growth-in-the-berries-market-by-2025--35-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe--technavio-301465829.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Macy's, Nordstrom shares move higher after report of Kohl's takeover offer

    Department store shares moved higher during premarket hours on Monday after a Wall Street Journal report that Kohl's Corp. has received a $9 billion takeover bid from activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP. Kohl's shares soared nearly 34% in Monday premarket trading. Macy's Inc. stock rose 8.4%, and Nordstrom Inc. was up 7.3%. Macy's has faced calls to separate its e-commerce business from brick-and-mortar stores. Department stores, as a category, have been under pressure dating back before COVI

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • What's Next For Moderna Stock?

    Toward the end of next month, the coronavirus vaccine magnate Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its fourth-quarter earnings, and it's bound to have implications for the company's stock price. The trouble is that Moderna doesn't have too many avenues with which it could justify higher valuations.

  • Want 98% to 148% Returns This Year? Wall Street Says Buy These 3 Stocks

    Wall Street doesn't always get it right. If you want returns of 98% to 148% this year, Wall Street analysts think that buying these three stocks could do the trick. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is an e-commerce leader that analysts really like these days.

  • The best stocks to own when interest rates rise: Morning Brief

    These are the stocks you should be looking to buy before interest rates go higher. Here's what else to watch in the markets on Monday, January 24, 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Winter Is Here’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- One after the other, stock market bears say their calls have finally been vindicated. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson is the latest to claim his warnings were spot on.Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for Cr

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall ahead of a packed week of earnings, Fed meeting

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings results, economic data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy-setting meeting after an already volatile stretch of trading.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Kohl’s Stock Surges as Retailer Feels Pressure From 2 Possible Suitors

    Kohl’s shares surged about 34% in premarket trading Monday following reports the retailer could be fielding takeover offers from two suitors. The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that activist hedge fund Starboard Value was behind a group that made a $9 billion bid for Kohl’s (ticker: KSS), the department-store operator. The bidding group was led by Starboard-backed Acacia Research, which told Kohl’s that it was assured by bankers that it could get financing for a bid that values the retailer at $64 a share.

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Elon Musk (And You) Lost $1.7 Trillion On 9 Imploding Giant Stocks

    Don't mock Elon Musk too much for losing $45 billion on Tesla stock since the S&P 500 started tanking. You're likely suffering, too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) earnings growth rate lags the 35% CAGR delivered to shareholders

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in...

  • Hong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A record stock plunge for a flavoring and fragrances company has erased half of its chairwoman’s wealth, in the latest example of fortunes getting lost and a reminder for investors of the risks in Asia’s wild markets. Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolan