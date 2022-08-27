USD 80.74 Bn growth expected in Geospatial Analytics Market -- Driven by rising applications of geospatial data analytics in disaster management

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Geospatial Data Analytics Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 80.74 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Attractive Opportunities in Geospatial Data Analytics Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global geospatial data analytics market is fragmented and includes a substantial number of international players and a considerable number of small-scale players regionally. The market is at a developing stage, and companies must sustain themselves in the highly competitive market while catering to pricing and data accuracy requirements. Though new players are emerging in this market, they find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of functionalities, quality, features, and services. The competitive environment in this market will intensify with the increase in service extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities. It is also anticipated that international players will grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players.

The report identifies Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri, Fugro NV, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., and Trimble Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the rising applications of geospatial data analytics in disaster management will offer immense growth opportunities, data privacy and security will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global geospatial analytics market is segmented as below:

Technology

The GPS segment will account for the maximum share in the market over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of GPS technology for precise positioning of geospatial data is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

38% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies across industries and the expanding healthcare market are driving the growth of the geospatial analytics market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geospatial analytics market report covers the following areas:

Geospatial Analytics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the geospatial analytics market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the geospatial analytics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Geospatial Analytics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist geospatial analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geospatial analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geospatial analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geospatial analytics market vendors

Geospatial Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 80.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., CartoDB Inc., Development Seed, Esri, Fugro NV, Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Geomap Co., Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 GPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 GIS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alteryx Inc.

10.4 Autodesk Inc.

10.5 CartoDB Inc.

10.6 Esri

10.7 Fugro NV

10.8 Hexagon AB

10.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

10.10 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

10.11 TomTom International BV

10.12 Trimble Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

