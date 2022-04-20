USD 812 Mn growth opportunity in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market | North America to occupy 50% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 812 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as HPV has created an urgency for vendors to develop advanced prevention and treatment options. This is creating significant opportunities in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Learn more about the current market scenario, market size, and future growth opportunities in the market by purchasing our full report.

Read Our Sample Report before purchasing.

The market is driven by the advent of vaccines. In addition, the R and D of new drugs for OH treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market.

Vendors in the market are increasing their efforts in the development of highly advanced vaccines with a longer shelf life. This is resulting in the advent of stronger vaccines having better efficacy toward the prevention of various indications caused by HPV. For instance, MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, is currently conducting research on the development of MEDI0457, which is a vaccine being studied to prevent cervical cancer and head and neck cancer caused by HPV type 16 and type 18. The vaccine is currently in Phase II of clinical trials and is expected to get marketing approval during the forecast period. The advent of such drugs is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market:

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bharat Biotech Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

Merck and Co. Inc.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.

The market is concentrated with the presence of few vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching novel therapies and involving in mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

Story continues

Get highlights on the vendor landscape and factors impacting their growth. Request a Sample Report

The 120-pages report segments the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market by route of administration (parenteral and topical) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Parenteral - size and forecast 2021-2026

Topical - size and forecast 2021-2026

The parenteral segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The parenteral route of administering vaccines ensures reaching the HPV-affected area quickly without losing their efficacy, which is driving the demand for such vaccines. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The high sales of approved therapeutics and vaccines and the strong prevalence of various types of HPV in the region are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing awareness programs by vendors and various organizations are expected to drive the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market in North America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Arbovirus Testing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 812 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bharat Biotech Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals BV, Merck and Co. Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

10.5 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

10.8 ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.10 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

10.12 Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-812-mn-growth-opportunity-in-human-papillomavirus-hpv-therapeutics-market--north-america-to-occupy-50-market-share--technavio-301528208.html

SOURCE Technavio