U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.30
    +3.09 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,197.99
    +286.79 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,460.19
    -159.46 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.33
    +17.56 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.70
    -1.86 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.50
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.23 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0069 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8650
    -0.0480 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3052
    +0.0050 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7560
    -1.1580 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,161.19
    -328.36 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.09
    -6.88 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

USD 812 Mn growth opportunity in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market | North America to occupy 50% market share | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 812 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as HPV has created an urgency for vendors to develop advanced prevention and treatment options. This is creating significant opportunities in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Learn more about the current market scenario, market size, and future growth opportunities in the market by purchasing our full report.

Read Our Sample Report before purchasing.

The market is driven by the advent of vaccines. In addition, the R and D of new drugs for OH treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market.

Vendors in the market are increasing their efforts in the development of highly advanced vaccines with a longer shelf life. This is resulting in the advent of stronger vaccines having better efficacy toward the prevention of various indications caused by HPV. For instance, MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca, is currently conducting research on the development of MEDI0457, which is a vaccine being studied to prevent cervical cancer and head and neck cancer caused by HPV type 16 and type 18. The vaccine is currently in Phase II of clinical trials and is expected to get marketing approval during the forecast period. The advent of such drugs is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market:

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Bharat Biotech Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.

The market is concentrated with the presence of few vendors occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching novel therapies and involving in mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

Get highlights on the vendor landscape and factors impacting their growth. Request a Sample Report

The 120-pages report segments the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market by route of administration (parenteral and topical) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • Parenteral - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Topical - size and forecast 2021-2026

The parenteral segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The parenteral route of administering vaccines ensures reaching the HPV-affected area quickly without losing their efficacy, which is driving the demand for such vaccines. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will provide significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The high sales of approved therapeutics and vaccines and the strong prevalence of various types of HPV in the region are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing awareness programs by vendors and various organizations are expected to drive the growth of the human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market in North America.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Hepatitis B Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Arbovirus Testing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 812 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bharat Biotech Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals BV, Merck and Co. Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

  • 5.3 Parenteral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Topical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.5 Bharat Biotech Ltd.

  • 10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 10.8 ISA Pharmaceuticals BV

  • 10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-812-mn-growth-opportunity-in-human-papillomavirus-hpv-therapeutics-market--north-america-to-occupy-50-market-share--technavio-301528208.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Action Alerts PLUS Team: Netflix Stumble Doesn't Extend to Disney

    Netflix reported that it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Upd

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy This Month

    Warren Buffett owns a large number of stocks through his company, Berkshire Hathaway, but while the legendary investor is known for his stock-picking prowess, not every stock in his portfolio is worth a bet. Here are three such no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right away if you have some idle money to park. Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) came under some pressure after e-commerce giant Amazon threatened to ban payments using Visa cards on its platform in the U.K. starting this year.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Oil Swings as Market Weighs Low Supplies Against Cloudy Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders weighed a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories that compounded concerns about global supply against an uncertain demand outlook. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowWest T

  • EIA reports an 8 million-barrel weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels for the week ended April 15. The EIA was expected to show crude inventories up by 2.

  • Halliburton Earnings Top As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings beat views, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden has OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • CalPERS backs Berkshire shareholder measure to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    CalPERS, the country's largest state public pension fund, disclosed Tuesday that it intends to vote for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder proposal that would replace Warren Buffett as chairman.

  • Grubhub Owner Just Eat Considers Sale After Orders Fall

    The online food ordering company is exploring the sale of its U.S. unit after reporting a decline in orders following a boom in sales during Covid-19 lockdowns.

  • GM, Stellantis take action in their Russian operations as war continues

    GM said it is extending its suspension of operations in Moscow and letting go of most of its staff. Stellantis is halting van production in Kaluga.

  • Alphamin Resources Kicks Off Potential Sale of Miner as Tin Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphamin Resources Corp., one of the world’s largest tin miners, has kicked off a potential sale of the company as prices of the metal surge, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsCanadian-listed Alpha

  • Amazon vs. Walmart: How the Giants Look to Each Other to Best Each Other

    The line between Amazon and Walmart is becoming increasingly blurred, as the two companies seek to maintain their slice of the estimated $5 trillion retail market while chipping away at the other’s share, often by borrowing the other’s ideas. Photos: Amazon/Walmart

  • Risk of medical gear shortage in Russia falls as West restores exports

    Exports of essential medical devices Russia is dependent upon from the West have been partly restored, reducing the immediate risk of life-threatening shortages after a near-total collapse when the war in Ukraine began, a Western industry source told Reuters. Russia imports a large share of its medical equipment, such as pacemakers and radiotherapy devices, from the European Union and the United States and its reliance is particularly acute for the most complex and critical machines. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise its neighbour, temporarily froze these exports as companies navigated the barrage of sanctions against the Kremlin, said the Western industry source who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the subject.

  • West Sac's Origin Materials strikes deal with global luxury brand giant LVMH Beauty

    The beauty division of Paris-based international luxury brand company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has signed a deal with Origin Materials Inc. to reserve delivery of its zero-carbon PET plastic for packaging its perfumes and cosmetics.

  • Halliburton’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Enough. The Stock Is Falling.

    Halliburton's first-quarter earnings beat estimates but the stock is tumbling. It has risen about 82% this year.

  • Spike In Oil Prices Likely To Be Temporary As Market Eyes New US Supplies

    Short-term supply disruptions have pushed Brent oil back above the key USD110.00 pb level but a plethora of bearish factors remain in place, and the US’s commitment to bringing on new supply looks like it is already in progress.