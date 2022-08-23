USD 82.9 billion Growth in Homeware Market Size with 38% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homeware Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Homeware Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the homeware market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 82.9 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.3%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global homeware market as a part of the global household durables market, within the global household durables industry. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the homeware market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global homeware market. In addition, the increase in the availability of private-label brands will fuel the global homeware market growth. However, the volatility of raw material prices is a major challenge for the global homeware market growth.

For more insights on the scope, key market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read FREE Sample Report

Key Market Segmentation Highlights:

The homeware market report is segmented by Product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Opportunities: 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for homeware markets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization will facilitate the homeware market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The homeware market share growth in the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hardware products include cookware and bakeware, kitchen tools and accessories, dinnerware, glassware, and flatware; home cleaning tools and supplies; and kitchen weighing scales. The introduction of homeware products by vendors with new designs and bright colors is driving the global homeware market.

Story continues

View our sample report for segment-wise insights and regional opportunities

Vendor Landscape

The homeware market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the homeware market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The homeware market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some Companies Mentioned

Access vendor profiles with their key offerings as you Download your PDF Sample Copy

Related Reports:

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Home Furnishings Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Home Decor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Online Home Decor Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Homeware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3.3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 82.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, Lowes Companies Inc., Penney IP LLC, Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-82-9-billion-growth-in-homeware-market-size-with-38-contribution-from-apac---17-000-technavio-reports-301609623.html

SOURCE Technavio