USD 820.65 Mn growth opportunity in Automotive Knock Sensor Market -- Huge growth expected in APAC

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Knock Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 820.65 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Technavio considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Automotive Knock Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Automotive Knock Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global automotive body control module market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large-, medium-, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller manufacturers are concentrated in their regional markets.

Manufacturers compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The rivalry among manufacturers is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among manufacturers poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among manufacturers intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Although the stringent regulations regarding emission driving adoption of powertrain sensors will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising demand for electrification of powertrains will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The automotive knock sensor market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The passenger cars segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market. The increasing adoption of passenger cars is driving the demand for automotive knock sensors in the segment.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 59% of the global market share. Rapid economic growth and the thriving automobile sector are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive knock sensor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive knock sensor market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive knock sensor market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive knock sensor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive knock sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive knock sensor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive knock sensor market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Knock Sensor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 820.65 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.41

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, INZI Controls Co. Ltd., NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruian Chenho Auto Electronic Co. Ltd, Ruian Kabang Automobile Electronics Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Vitesco Technologies Group AG, Walker Products Inc., WenZhou Credit Parts Co Ltd., and Wenzhou Xinya Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 10.4 Aptiv Plc

  • 10.5 Continental AG

  • 10.6 CTS Corp.

  • 10.7 DENSO Corp.

  • 10.8 Elmos Semiconductor AG

  • 10.9 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.11 NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc.

  • 10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-820-65-mn-growth-opportunity-in-automotive-knock-sensor-market--huge-growth-expected-in-apac-301618154.html

SOURCE Technavio

