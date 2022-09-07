USD 820.65 Mn growth opportunity in Automotive Knock Sensor Market -- Huge growth expected in APAC

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Knock Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by USD 820.65 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Technavio considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Automotive Knock Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global automotive body control module market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large-, medium-, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller manufacturers are concentrated in their regional markets.

Manufacturers compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The rivalry among manufacturers is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among manufacturers poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among manufacturers intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Although the stringent regulations regarding emission driving adoption of powertrain sensors will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising demand for electrification of powertrains will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The automotive knock sensor market is segmented as below:

Application

The passenger cars segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market. The increasing adoption of passenger cars is driving the demand for automotive knock sensors in the segment.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 59% of the global market share. Rapid economic growth and the thriving automobile sector are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive knock sensor market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive knock sensor market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive knock sensor market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive knock sensor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive knock sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive knock sensor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive knock sensor market vendors

Automotive Knock Sensor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 820.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Analog Devices Inc., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, CTS Corp., DENSO Corp., Elmos Semiconductor AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, INZI Controls Co. Ltd., NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruian Chenho Auto Electronic Co. Ltd, Ruian Kabang Automobile Electronics Co. Ltd., SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Vitesco Technologies Group AG, Walker Products Inc., WenZhou Credit Parts Co Ltd., and Wenzhou Xinya Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

10.4 Aptiv Plc

10.5 Continental AG

10.6 CTS Corp.

10.7 DENSO Corp.

10.8 Elmos Semiconductor AG

10.9 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

10.10 Hitachi Ltd.

10.11 NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc.

10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

