U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.48
    +4.21 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,884.40
    -76.29 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,539.13
    +13.21 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.77
    -26.01 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.13
    -1.33 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    -0.0108 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7840
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,665.11
    +1,847.51 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.53
    +67.48 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

USD 83.78 Billion Growth expected in Management Consulting Services Market by 2024 | Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Management Consulting Services Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Ernst & Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, and Accenture Plc will emerge as Management Consulting Services suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Consulting Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.27% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Management Consulting Services requirements.

Management Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report
Management Consulting Services Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Management Consulting Services Market

Major Price Trends in the Management Consulting Services's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for management consulting services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Management Consulting Services Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Management Consulting Services Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on global Management Consulting Services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Try Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Management Consulting Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-83-78-billion-growth-expected-in-management-consulting-services-market-by-2024--sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301359243.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Judge blocks Alaskan oil project, Wells Fargo reinstates personal credit line, former Netflix employees charged for insider trading

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • 3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in August

    China's business environment looks different than it did less than a year ago, and it could change further within the next year.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Cummins Has Corrected, But Don't Be in a Hurry to Buy Its Shares

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program, Jim Cramer spoke with Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. , an engine maker that is one of the leaders in clean hydrogen fuels. Linebarger said technology and innovation are at the core of what Cummins does. Beyond engines, Cummins has made several acquisitions for everything from fuel cells to storage, allowing the company to offer complete stationary and mobile systems.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Toyota Cuts Shows Covid Ravaging Even Best Supply Planners

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s efforts to stockpile enough chips and other key components to ride out supply disruptions only protected the company so long before it too succumbed to the shortages eviscerating automakers.The manufacturer will suspend output at 14 plants across Japan for various lengths of time through next month. The impact of these cuts will be harshest in September, with Toyota slashing its production plan by 40%, though risks will carry forward beyond next month.It’s the

  • This Growth Stock Could Help You Retire Rich

    In 2005, CEO Brian Halligan and CTO Dharmesh Shah co-founded HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) to solve this problem. Here's why this growth stock could help you retire rich. HubSpot pioneered the concept of inbound marketing.

  • Ignore Fastly -- Here Are 2 Better Stocks

    Fastly's (NYSE: FSLY) stock was cut in half this year after the company missed analysts' expectations for two straight quarters. A service outage in June also tarnished the cloud service provider's reputation, resulted in the loss of a top-10 customer, and caused delays for upcoming projects. As a result, Fastly expects its revenue to rise just 17%-20% this year, compared to its 45% growth in 2020, and it could fall further behind its competitors in the content distribution network (CDN) and edge computing markets.

  • Apple Shuts Store After More Than 20 Employees Exposed to Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. closed its store in Charleston, South Carolina, after more than 20 staff members were exposed to Covid-19, underscoring the company’s challenges getting its retail operations back to normal. The store’s website shows it will be closed until next week, with a sign on the front of the location also alerting customers to the shutdown. Stores of the Charleston location’s size typically have 70 to 80 staff members, suggesting that about a quarter of employees were exposed. A

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Commodity Slump Accelerates Amid Growth Fears and Fed Taper Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities are headed for their worst week in two months on speculation that economic growth will slow a rebound in demand for raw materials with everything from metals, to agriculture to oil and natural gas falling. Copper sank to its lowest price since April and was headed for its worst week in two months, while gold slipped and natural gas fell to a one-month low. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks prices for 23 futures contracts, is on course for its worst week

  • Oil prices continue to tumble amid rising COVID cases and falling US output

    Oil prices have been impacted by slower growth in China.

  • NYC restaurants sue city over ‘arbitrary’ proof-of-vaccination rule

    New York City was the first major metropolis to announce proof of vaccination rules for businesses such as bars and restaurants

  • Skyworks Gets the All-Clear From Cramer, so Let's Chart a Path

    Prices are pointed down toward the rising 200-day moving average line around $170, but a retest of the $160 support area is also likely. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened since early July telling us that sellers of SWKS are now more aggressive than buyers. The weekly OBV line has been stalled for several months and the MACD oscillator is pointed lower.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Facing Sixth Straight Loss on Dampening Demand Expectations

    Some traders believe that OPEC+ may leave current production levels unchanged in September, or may even lower them to make up for any lost demand.

  • This company wants to let you pay your mortgage with crypto

    United Wholesale Mortgage is aiming to allow customers to make monthly payments using crypto, says CEO Mat Ishbia.

  • Facebook Hit by New U.S. Antitrust Case as FTC Seeks Do-Over

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials refiled their monopoly lawsuit against Facebook Inc., seeking to salvage the landmark case that a judge threw out in June.The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed the new complaint in federal court in Washington, alleging that Facebook violated antitrust laws by buying Instagram and WhatsApp in order to eliminate them as competitors. The FTC is asking the court to unwind the acquisitions, as in the previous complaint.“After failing to compete with ne