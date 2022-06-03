U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,167.50
    -7.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,209.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,833.00
    -60.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.80
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.90
    -0.97 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.90
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -0.62 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2581
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8710
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,427.36
    +470.87 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.05
    +13.42 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

USD 830.87 Mn growth in Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America| 75% of the growth to originate from the US| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America, operating under the global materials market. The latest report on Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America estimates it to register a growth of USD 830.87 million, at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental pollution might hamper the market growth.

Mobile Map Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Baby Diapers

  • Adult Incontinence Products

  • Feminine Hygiene

  • Agriculture

  • Others

  • Geography

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

The infant diapers category will grow its market share of superabsorbent polymers in North America. Due to factors such as an increase in dual-income households and increased hygiene awareness, the market for baby diapers is expected to develop significantly.

Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Mobile Map Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The superabsorbent polymers market in North America report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region due to growing hygiene concerns and the entry of new players in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America growth during the next few years.

Mobile Map Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist superabsorbent polymers market in North America growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superabsorbent polymers market in North America, vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Polyurea Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Marine Sealants Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 830.87 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.55

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

US at 75%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                         

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key finding 3

Exhibit 04:  Key finding 5

Exhibit 05:  Key finding 6

Exhibit 06:  Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 07:  Parent market

Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis : Diversified chemicals

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13:  North America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Baby diapers

  • Adult incontinence products

  • Feminine hygiene

  • Agriculture

  • Others

Exhibit 21:  Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Application

5.3 Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23:  Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24:  Baby diapers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25:  Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26:  Adult incontinence products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27:  Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28:  Feminine hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29:  Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30:  Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                        

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 34:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Exhibit 35:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36:  Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37:   US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38:  US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39:   Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40:  Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41:   Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42:  Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region

8.1.2 Growing concerns regarding hygiene

8.1.3 Increasing R&D investments by vendors

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Environmental pollution

8.2.2 Stringent government regulations

8.2.3 Fluctuation in raw material prices

Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Adoption of bio-based superabsorbent polymers

8.3.2 Vendors strategies

8.3.3 Rising demand for smart polymers in biomedical field

9. Vendor Landscape                            

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 45:  Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47:  Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 50:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

Exhibit 51:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 52:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news

Exhibit 53:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 55:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 58:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 60:  BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 61:  BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 62:  BASF SE - Key news

Exhibit 63:   BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 64:  BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Chase Corp.

Exhibit 65:  Chase Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 66:  Chase Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 67:  Chase Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68:  Chase Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 69:  Evonik Industries AG - Overview

Exhibit 70:  Evonik Industries AG - Business segments

Exhibit 71:  Evonik Industries AG - Key news

Exhibit 72:  Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 73:  Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.8 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 74:  Kao Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 75:  Kao Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 76:  Kao Corp - Key news

Exhibit 77:  Kao Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78:  Kao Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 79:  LG Chem Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80:  LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 81:  LG Chem Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 82:  LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83:  LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 84:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 86:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 87:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 91:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 92:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 94:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 95:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 96:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 97:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 98:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 99:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 100:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 101:  Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 102:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-830-87-mn-growth-in-superabsorbent-polymers-market-in-north-america-75-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-the-us-technavio-301560086.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' directive

    Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with Australia's third-richest man on Friday over the value of putting an end to the pandemic-era habit of remote working. In an internal email this week, the Tesla Inc chief executive said "everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week", and "if you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned". The co-founder of Australian project management software maker Atlassian Plc, Scott Farquhar, ridiculed the directive in a series of tweets as being "like something out of the 1950s".

  • Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

    The warehouse club faces higher costs in a number of areas and that's forcing it to do something members won't like.

  • Twilio Could Soon Engage the Bulls

    Shares of Twilio , the a cloud communications platform, have been in a downward trend since July but now the tide looks like it is shifting and the price action is more positive. A lower price is not a reason to buy so let's look further. The trading volume increased at the time of the early May low and that is a "tell" that investors may have come in as buyers.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues To Pressure Resistance

    The US dollar initially rallied against the Australian dollar, but the RC came back to break above the 0.72 level again.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Oil ends higher as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. crude inventories tumble

    Oil futures end higher after OPEC+ agreed to boost output by larger increments in July and August, while U.S. inventories showed a much larger-than-expected drop.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for 2025

    With BTC’s price movements pushing market volatility to the brim, the top altcoin, ether (ETH), has had a rangebound trajectory for most of Q1 and Q2 2022.

  • Oil prices gain slightly as OPEC+ plan disappoints

    MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Friday as markets shrugged off the decision of OPEC+ to increase production and questioned whether the incremental output would make up for lost Russian supply and meet China's growing demand amid easing COVID restrictions. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 7 cents to $116.94 a barrel at 0640 GMT, while Brent crude futures were up 18 cents at $117.79 a barrel. A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as hardly enough for a tight market.

  • Shell gets green light for biggest North Sea oil project in decades

    Shell is to develop one of the biggest North Sea gas projects in years after winning approval from regulators as the Government scrambles to bolster domestic energy supplies.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Biden’s New Weapons for Ukraine Are Called Escalation by MoscowSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGaz

  • Natural-Gas Prices Will Stay High as Demand Outpaces Supply

    Shortages of equipment and staff combined with underinvestment in the sector will probably lead natural-gas prices to rise about 15%.

  • Australia, New Zealand Express Support To Address USA Baby Food Crisis

    Australia is in talks with the U.S. to supply baby food, Reuters reports. Makers of baby food explored supply opportunities to the U.S. after it relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide crisis. Two million cans of formula from the U.K. are going to American shores. Bubs Australia agreed to supply 1.25 million cans under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deal. Related: Lawmakers Seek Answers From FDA, Abbott On Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage Several dairy firms in Australia and

  • Lithium Stock Investing Series: How Is Lithium Mined?

    This lithium mining stock investing series kicks off with coverage of the types of lithium mining operations.

  • Enerplus' Charts Are Headed North

    Enerplus Corp. is one of Canada's largest independent oil and gas producers, but it is not a household name south of the border. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new high for its move up and this positive action confirms and supports the price action. The candles do not show top reversal patterns and no significant upper shadows.

  • Unleashing LNG: Pittsburgh region seen as a catalyst for solving European energy woes. But a lot has to happen between now and then.

    Marcellus and Utica shales in the Pittsburgh region have the potential to ease the current energy squeeze in Europe.

  • Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest pace in 6 months - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in half a year in May as consumer sentiment recovered further following the easing of coronavirus curbs, though high energy and material costs pushed up input prices by a record rate. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.6 from the prior month's final of 50.7, with activity coming in well above the 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion. "That said, rising prices remained a slight drag on demand, as cost burdens rose at a record rate."

  • Top Coffee Stocks for Q3 2022

    The coffee industry is complex and multilayered, including everything from producers and distributors to processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Notable names in the coffee industry include Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. There is no single sector or index for the coffee industry, and coffee-related stocks can be found in both the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.