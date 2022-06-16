USD 841.36 million Growth Expected in Automotive Films Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Films Market size is expected to grow by USD 841.36 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period. The use of automotive films improves the efficiency of HVAC, the tropical climate of emerging economies necessitating the need for solar window films, and the traffic congestions and popularity of long-distance road travel are some of the major factors propelling the market growth.
However, factors such as the popularity of window power sunshades, the development of smart glass technology, and the presence of stringent regulations related to the use of automotive films will hamper the market growth. For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Download Sample Report
Automotive Films Market: Type Landscape
Based on the segmentation by type, the market observed maximum growth in the window films segment. The segment is driven by the increasing need to prevent UV rays from entering the cabin and for maintaining privacy. Window films are a cost-effective solution and are highly adopted by automobile owners. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Automotive Films Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The popularity of interactive automotive film simulators will increase the automotive film market growth in this region. The region will offer several growth opportunities for vendors. China and Japan are the key markets for Automotive Films in APAC.
Companies Covered:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
3M Co.
Arlon Graphics LLC
Avery Dennison Corp.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
Eastman Chemical Co.
HEXIS SA
Johnson Window Films Inc.
LINTEC Corp.
NEXFIL Co. Ltd.
Rayno Window Film
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Automotive Films Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 841.36 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.78
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., HEXIS SA, Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., and Rayno Window Film
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
