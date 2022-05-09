U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

USD 86.4 Mn growth opportunity in Consumer Shopping Cart Market | APAC to emerge as key market | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Shopping Cart Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's latest offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 86.4 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period. APAC is identified as the key market in terms of revenue generation and the region will offer significant growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Consumer Shopping Cart Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Sample Report for highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and regional growth opportunities.

The global consumer shopping cart market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., Bemis retail Solutions, Caper Inc., Changshu Jinsheng Metal Products Factory, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, CREACIONES MARSANZ S.A, Foshan Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong Winleader Metal Products Co. Ltd., IMAGR Ltd., Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., Suzhou Hongyuan Business Equipment Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co Inc., Unarco Industries LLC, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH are identified as the dominant players in the market. Expanding retail space has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.

Buy our full report now to gain access to detailed vendor profiles, vendor landscape, and other important statistics. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global consumer shopping cart market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The steel carts segment accounts for the largest share in the market. Steel carts are much more durable than any other variety of shopping carts. Also, these carts have a fixed welded lower tray, which makes less noise. Owing to such advantages, the demand for steel carts is increasing globally.

  • Distribution Channel

Direct sales refer to direct-to-consumer selling (DTC). DTC provides manufacturers with complete control over their brand quality, reputation, marketing, and sales tactics by eliminating the barrier between the producer and consumer. This makes the producers less vulnerable to the effects of external business decisions made by their distribution partners. Such benefits are driving the growth of the direct sales segment.

  • Geography

Europe will have the largest share of the market. The market in Europe is driven by the growing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets. Also, increased partnership agreements between consumer shopping cart manufacturers and retail stores are boosting the market growth in this region.

Identify other potential segments and regions of the market. Read Our Sample Report Now

Consumer Shopping Cart Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist consumer shopping cart market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the consumer shopping cart market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the consumer shopping cart market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of consumer shopping cart market vendors

Related Reports:

Flexible Packaging Market in North America by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Contract Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Consumer Shopping Cart Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 86.4 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.83

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advance Carts Inc., Americana Co., Bemis retail Solutions, Caper Inc., Changshu Jinsheng Metal Products Factory, Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory, CREACIONES MARSANZ S.A, Foshan Yongchuangyi Shelf Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guangdong Winleader Metal Products Co. Ltd., IMAGR Ltd., Kailiou Commercial Equipment Co. Ltd., National Cart Co., R.W. Rogers Co., Sambo Corp., Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd., Suzhou Hongyuan Business Equipment Co. Ltd., The Peggs Co Inc., Unarco Industries LLC, Versacart Systems Inc., and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Steel carts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Plastic carts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Direct Sales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Distributors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Advance Carts Inc.

  • 11.4 Americana Co.

  • 11.5 Changshu Yirunda Business Equipment Factory

  • 11.6 National Cart Co.

  • 11.7 R.W. Rogers Co.

  • 11.8 Sambo Corp.

  • 11.9 Shanghai Rongxin PetProduct Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 The Peggs Co Inc.

  • 11.11 Versacart Systems Inc.

  • 11.12 Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik GmbH

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-86-4-mn-growth-opportunity-in-consumer-shopping-cart-market--apac-to-emerge-as-key-market--technavio-301541726.html

SOURCE Technavio

