U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.69
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,994.10
    -117.06 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,983.51
    +104.69 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.70
    -8.33 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.71
    +2.44 (+2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9210
    +0.0940 (+5.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,259.36
    +3,575.71 (+9.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.72
    +66.75 (+7.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

USD 88.70 Bn growth in Beer Market | Increasing demand for premium beers to boost growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report estimates the global beer market size to increase by USD 88.70 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international players. Vendors operating in the region are competing based on type, price, and quality of the beet. With constant innovations, rising number of product offerings, and the emergence of new players, the competition level in the market is expected to increase in the coming years. To succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings.

Get detailed insights about the competitive scenario by purchasing our full report.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium beers. Changing lifestyles of people, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable incomes have increased the spending capacity of consumers worldwide. Also, a significant increase in the per capita income of consumers in both developing and developed countries is increasing the demand for premium varieties of beer. Premium beers are preferred because of their authenticity, taste, and brand. Their rising demand is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of premium varieties of beer. For instance, Heineken offers premium beer brands, such as Birra Moretti, Tiger, Tecate, Krušovice, and Red Stripe. Similarly, AB InBev offers premium craft beers such as Stella Artois, Leffe, Hoegaarden, and ShockTop, a home-style craft beer. The increasing introduction of such premium varieties of vendors is expected to fuel the growth of the global beer market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The beer market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV: The company offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Castle Lager Hoegaarden, and Corona.

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.: The company offers beer under the brand Asahi Super Dry.

  • Carlsberg Breweries AS: The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe.

Beer Market: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the beer market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Beer Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into on-trade and off-trade.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

Get highlights on dominant vendors, major revenue-generating segments, regions, and countries in the global beer market.
Download a Free Sample Now

Related Reports:

Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dark Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 88.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-88-70-bn-growth-in-beer-market--increasing-demand-for-premium-beers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301473894.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • Ford earnings: ‘Farley is pushing this company faster and farther’ toward EVs, analyst says

    Bank of America Global Research Senior Automotive Analyst John Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Ford, the future of EVs, and the outlook for the auto market.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks That Can Soar 216% to 257% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' lofty price targets imply some serious upside for these popular, fast-paced companies.

  • Why Clorox Stock Tumbled 13% at the Open Today

    The iconic consumer goods company's earnings update showed that it got hit hard on both the top and bottom lines, with no end in sight.

  • Why Upstart Stock Fell 28% Last Month

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) fell 28% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions in an attempt to bring artificial intelligence (AI) to the lending process. For this reason, it was good to see the company announce partnerships with AgFed Credit Union and Corning Credit Union in January.

  • Can General Electric Be Great Again?

    If you're a millennial or older, you probably have at least a faint memory of the days that industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) was one of the world's largest, most influential companies. The company was a $400 billion titan before the financial crisis in 2008-2009 brought GE to its knees, where it's struggled to get up from ever since. General Electric recently reported 2021 Q4 earnings, showing that its financials seem to be improving.

  • Market conditions could warrant 'potential bounce' in meme stocks, strategist says

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director of Equity, Derivatives & Quantitative Strategy Julian Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether meme stocks will make a comeback in the market.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Early Thursday

    One analyst sees massive growth prospects for the electric vehicle company, and expects its shares to more than triple from recent levels.

  • Bitcoin Tops $40K for First Time in 2 Weeks

    The price of bitcoin (BTC) dipped Friday after the U.S. jobs report for January revealed faster-than-expected growth, but the direction reversed as traders grew more confident that downside is limited.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me today are Omega's CEO, Taylor Pickett; COO, Dan Booth; CFO, Bob Stephenson; and Megan Krull, senior vice president of operations. Comments made during this conference call that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements such as statements regarding our financial projections, dividend policy, portfolio restructurings, rent payments, financial condition or prospects of our operators, contemplated acquisitions, dispositions or transitions and our business and portfolio outlook generally.

  • Ford Stock Falls After Earnings. What Wall Street Thinks.

    Ford Motor ‘s fourth-quarter earnings, reported Thursday evening, came in a little light, and financial guidance for 2022 didn’t blow investors away. The stock was trading lower F riday, and it could be a tough day for Ford bulls since Wall Street isn’t defending shares following the earnings miss. Ford (ticker: F) stock was at $17.92 in early trading Friday, down 9.9%.

  • Five Oil Stocks At Or Near Buy Range As Oil Surges Above $90

    U.S. oil prices surged above the key $90 per barrel benchmark Friday as a massive winter storm swept through Texas.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Files for New Fund

    The Ark Venture Fund would invest in private companies and limit withdrawals. Its minimum investment: $1,000.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Why Snap Exploded 50% Higher Today

    Shares of Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) were soaring Friday morning, up as much as 54.9% at one point before settling into a 45% gain as of this writing. Of course, the stock had fallen more than 20% yesterday, in sympathy with other social media stocks, amid lackluster earnings from a certain large peer. For the fourth quarter, Snap reported sizzling 42% revenue growth to nearly $1.3 billion, much more than the $1.2 billion expected.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • PayPal stock still offers ‘four silver linings’ after ‘epic’ selloff, says analyst

    Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. have been pummeled in recent days after the e-commerce company gave a disappointing forecast and announced a change in its business strategy, but one analyst still sees shine in PayPal's story.

  • Bristol Myers Expects $10.5 Billion Shortfall This Year As Generics Loom

    Bristol Myers offered strong sales guidance Friday, and BMY stock rose despite looming competition for two of its biggest cancer drugs.

  • Ford Sinks as Shortages and Commodity Costs Weigh on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. shares tumbled the most in almost two years after the automaker missed estimates for quarterly earnings and cautioned it may get off to a slow start to the year due to supply chain issues.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces H

  • Did Peloton Make an $820 Million Mistake?

    Connected-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was facing a demand surge and supply constraints during the depths of the pandemic over a year ago. While increased consumer interest is a problem any business would love to have, for Peloton it led to disgruntled customers and lost sales. Management decided to buy Precor, a commercial fitness equipment provider, for $420 million in a deal that closed in April 2021.