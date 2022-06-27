USD 89.50 billion growth in Household Appliance Market | Emergence of AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and LG Electronics Inc. as Prominent Players|Technavio
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference is expected to reach USD 89.50 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report is anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
analysis
Household Appliance Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The household appliance market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Household Appliance Market Players:
AB Electrolux: The company offers household appliances such as wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more.
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, small home appliances and smart home scene solutions.
Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and others.
LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, and other appliances.
MIDEA GROUP: The company offers household appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, air conditioners, microwaves, and others.
Some other vendors classified as dominant players are:
Panasonic Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Transform SR Brands LLC
Whirlpool Corp.
Household Appliance Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
Household Appliance Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global household appliance market as a part of the global household durables market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliance market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliance market report covers the following areas:
Household Appliance Marke Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliance market growth during
the next five years
Estimation of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent
market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the household appliance market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance
market, vendors
Household Appliance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 89.50 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.36
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Electrolux
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
MIDEA GROUP
Panasonic Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Transform SR Brands LLC
Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
