U.S. markets open in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,468.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,142.50
    +2.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.60
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.46
    -0.16 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.26 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    -1.82 (-6.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1350
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,259.66
    -217.18 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    463.74
    +9.84 (+2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

USD 89.50 billion growth in Household Appliance Market | Emergence of AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and LG Electronics Inc. as Prominent Players|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference is expected to reach USD 89.50 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report is anticipated to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Household Appliance Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Market Report Sample to Get More Insights on CAGR and YOY growth variance
analysis

Household Appliance Market Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

  • Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The household appliance market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Household Appliance Market Players:

  • AB Electrolux: The company offers household appliances such as wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more.

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.: The company offers home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, small home appliances and smart home scene solutions.

  • Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and others.

  • LG Electronics Inc.: The company offers household appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances, and other appliances.

  • MIDEA GROUP: The company offers household appliances such as refrigerators, dishwashers, air conditioners, microwaves, and others.

Some other vendors classified as dominant players are:

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Transform SR Brands LLC

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Want to know more about the product offerings of the dominant players? Buy Report
Now!

Household Appliance Market Revenue-Generating Segment Highlights

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Download Sample Report for Additional Insights on the Contributing Segments

Household Appliance Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global household appliance market as a part of the global household durables market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the household appliance market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The household appliance market report covers the following areas:

Household Appliance Marke Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist household appliance market growth during
    the next five years

  • Estimation of the household appliance market size and its contribution to the parent
    market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the household appliance market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household appliance
    market, vendors

Related Reports:

Induction Hobs Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and
Analysis 2021-2025

Bread Maker Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Air Purifier Market by Product, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and
Analysis 2022-2026

Dishwasher Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and
Analysis 2021-2025

Household Appliance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 89.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.36

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AB Electrolux

  • Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • MIDEA GROUP

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Transform SR Brands LLC

  • Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-89-50-billion-growth-in-household-appliance-market--emergence-of-ab-electrolux-haier-smart-home-co-ltd-hitachi-ltd-and-lg-electronics-inc-as-prominent-playerstechnavio-301574967.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories