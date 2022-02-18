U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.32
    -11.94 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,267.06
    -44.97 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,613.14
    -103.58 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.98
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.12
    -0.64 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.40
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0360 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0980
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,920.16
    -2,052.79 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.82
    -16.96 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.32
    -1.05 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

USD 89.71 Billion Growth expected in Plastic Packaging Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·3 min read

- Plastic Packaging Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., and Huhtamaki Oyj. will emerge as Plastic Packaging Market suppliers by 2026.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Packaging Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.55% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Plastic Packaging Market requirements.

Plastic Packaging Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Plastic Packaging Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Plastic Packaging Market

Major Plastic Packaging Market Trends in the Plastic Packaging Market Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Plastic Packaging Market with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Plastic Packaging Market

Each pricing model offers optimum benefits and fitment in specific situations. Buyers should identify the model that suits their operations in the best manner and link supplier performance to the pricing models.

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest Plastic Packaging Market trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Plastic Packaging Market Procurement?

The Plastic Packaging Market will register an incremental spend of about USD 19.4 billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions. To get a detailed analysis of the volume drivers that are driving the adoption of the category across regions.

Download the FREE sample report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Plastic Packaging Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-89-71-billion-growth-expected-in-plastic-packaging-market-by-2026--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301483897.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Macy's to win U.S. holiday season with biggest sales jump among department stores

    Wall Street expects Macy's Inc to report the biggest jump in holiday sales among U.S. department stores when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday, benefiting from its investments in online business and ability to keep its shelves stocked. That is in contrast to their expectations for rival Nordstrom Inc as struggles at its Rack off-price division, which accounts for a third of its sales, turned Wall Street cautious on its near-term prospects. Analysts also expect Kohl's Inc, which has seen takeover bids from activist investors, to benefit from lower discounts and its tie-up with Sephora beauty chain, but they doubt the strength of its online business.

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • Deere Stock Active After Q1 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Outlook Boost

    "We expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from strong fundamentals," said CEO John May.

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Power prices crash as Storm Eunice drives wind turbines - live updates

    Macron forced to pump almost £2bn into EDF after capping energy prices Pay-per-mile road charging 'threatens electric car sales' FTSE 100 edges lower after retail sales boost Kate Andrews: Covid has made politicians like Trudeau power crazy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Buffett says Berkshire's Activision purchase was 'no bonanza'

    In a letter released by Buffett's office on Thursday, Buffett said one of his investment managers paid about $77 per share for Berkshire's 14.7 million Activision shares, acquiring about 85% of his position in October and the rest in November. Buffett also said Berkshire had "no prior knowledge" that Microsoft was working on a $68.7 billion takeover of Activision, whose franchises include "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," announced on Jan. 18.

  • You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

    In order to attract and retain workers in the currently tight labor market, nearly half of employers are coughing up 2022 raises that top 3%.

  • Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $903 Million

    Quarterly results reflect solid execution in dynamic environment.

  • Ford picks a lead contractor for its Kentucky battery plant project — but it's looking for more

    Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) has picked a contractor to lead the construction of twin electric vehicle battery production plants in Kentucky. Barton Malow, a Southfield, Michigan-based contractor with automotive industry expertise, will lead the project, according to Greg Christensen, electrical vehicle footprint director at Ford. It has also tapped Gray Construction, out of Lexington, Kentucky, as a partner on the project and it's looking for more local contractors as the project moves forward.

  • Tesla lawyers accuse SEC of chilling Elon Musk’s right to free speech

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details the latest in Tesla CEO Elon Musk's accusations of noncompliance that the SEC is not properly allocating penalty fees to shareholders, in addition to commenting on the EV manufacturer's recalls and investigation on its autopilot.

  • U.S. Apple store workers working to unionize - Washington Post

    The move comes against the backdrop of unionization efforts gaining momentum at large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp. The report said employee groups at at least two Apple retail stores are backed by major national unions and are preparing to file paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in the near future. At least six more locations are at less advanced stages in the unionization process, the report said, adding that Apple employees more than 65,000 retail workers.

  • Buffett Says Berkshire Had ‘No Prior Knowledge’ of Microsoft’s Deal for Activision

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway purchased 14.7 million shares of Activision ahead of the gaming company's agreement to be acquired by Microsoft.

  • Huawei to invest $632 million to build new digital energy HQ in Shenzhen

    Huawei Technologies will spend 4 billion yuan ($632.52 million) to build a new headquarters and R&D centre for its digital power unit, according to local media reports, as the Chinese telecoms giant diversifies amid U.S. pressure. Huawei Digital Power signed an agreement on Thursday with the local government of the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, where its parent is headquartered, for the project, the 21st Century Herald newspaper reported. The signing was part of a larger event held by Shenzhen to mark the launch of new construction projects in the city, it said.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasts SEC over 'unrelenting investigation'

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details Tesla's CEO Elon Musk's latest spat with the SEC.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Grow Your Portfolio

    When even the creator of Dogecoin says most cryptos have no value and hurt the people who buy them, it's hard for many outside observers to get enthused about the "future of money." There are over 17,500 cryptos on the market and some of them can be a serious bet to help your portfolio grow. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) blazed the trail that others follow today and as of this writing remains within striking distance of a trillion-dollar valuation, a level it exceeded more than once last year.

  • Ternium says to invest $1 billion in Mexico expansion

    Steel producer Ternium plans to spend around $1 billion on expanding its plant in northern Mexico, a top executive said during a call to discuss fourth-quarter results. "The company is in the final stage of launching a new expansion initiative to complement all these capabilities we have in the Pesqueria facility," said Maximo Vedoya, Ternium's chief executive told analysts on Wednesday. The investment will go towards expanding a Mexican plant located near Monterrey known as Pesqueria, a facility dating back to 2013 which recently added a hot-rolling mill to serve the automotive, appliance and construction sectors.

  • European banks “eliminating” carbon lent $38 billion to fossil fuels

    In a bluegrass song by Gillian Welch, a woman, Miss Ohio, drives down the highway, the ragtop of her convertible down. She is trying hard to listen to her better angels, but can’t quite hear them. “I wanna do right,” she says in Welch’s song, “but not right now.