USD 9.33 billion growth in Flavors And Fragrances Market | Evolving Opportunities with DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc. | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavors and fragrances market potential growth difference will be USD 9.33 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.36% during the projected period. Increasing number of new product launches is a key driving factor impacting the global flavors and fragrances market growth. In addition, the advancement in technologies is a key trending factor impacting the global flavors and fragrances market growth. However, the threat of counterfeit products will be a major challenge impacting negatively the global flavors and fragrances market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flavors and Fragrances Market by Functionality, Ingredients, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Market Sample Report to know more about the key factors influencing the market

Vendor Landscape
The flavors and fragrances market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.  To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The flavors and fragrances market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Companies Mentioned with Product Offerings

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.: The company offers innovative, desired and indispensable fragrance ingredients used by perfumers.

  • Firmenich SA: This segment offers different varieties of flavors across various categories, including sweet goods, beverages, and savory, synthetic and natural ingredients.

  • Givaudan SA: The company offers products for personal care, home care, fabric care, oral care such as scented shower, soaps, deodorants, perfumers, toothpaste, mouthwash or dental floss.

  • Kerry Group Plc: The company offers a broad range of products such as fine fragrance, candles, diffusers, body care, soaps, air aroma management, cosmetics, detergents and many more.

  • McCormick and Company Inc.: The company offers unique flavour solutions for food manufacturers, food service operators and restaurants.

Some more companies covered in the report are:

  • Sensient Technologies Corp.

  • Solvay SA

  • Symrise AG

  • Takasago International Corp.

  • The MANE Group

Want to know more about the key product offerings from contributing vendors, Read this Sample Report

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
This report extensively covers flavors and fragrances market segmentations by functionality (Fragrances and Flavors), ingredients (formulated flavors and fragrances, aroma chemicals, and essential oils), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The fragrances functionality segment held the largest revenue of flavors and fragrances market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand from end-users such as manufacturers of fine fragrances, cosmetics and toiletries, soaps and detergents, household cleaners, and air fresheners. In terms of ingredients, the formulated flavors and fragrances segment emerged as the largest growth contributing segment in 2020. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance throughout the forecast period.

  • 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for flavors and fragrances market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing number of new product launches will facilitate the flavors and fragrances market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get segment-based highlights as you download your sample copy!

Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global flavors and fragrances market as a part of the global diversified chemicals market within the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the flavors and fragrances market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The flavors and fragrances market covers the following areas:
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Flavors And Fragrances Market Sizing
Flavors And Fragrances Market Forecast
Flavors And Fragrances Market Analysis

Related Reports:
Natural Antioxidants Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 

Flavors And Fragrances Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 9.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.08

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Functionality

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Functionality

  • 5.3 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Functionality

6 Market Segmentation by Ingredients

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Ingredients

  • 6.3 Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Ingredients

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive scenario

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 11.4 Firmenich SA

  • 11.5 Givaudan SA

  • 11.6 Kerry Group Plc

  • 11.7 McCormick and Company Inc.

  • 11.8 Sensient Technologies Corp.

  • 11.9 Solvay SA

  • 11.10 Symrise AG

  • 11.11 Takasago International Corp.

  • 11.12 The MANE Group

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-9-33-billion-growth-in-flavors-and-fragrances-market--evolving-opportunities-with-dupont-de-nemours-inc-firmenich-sa-givaudan-sa-kerry-group-plc-mccormick-and-company-inc--technavio-301570737.html

SOURCE Technavio

