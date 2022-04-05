USD 9.53 billion growth in Bathroom Linen Market|36% of the growth to be originated from APAC|17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bathroom linen market size will grow by USD 9.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.61%. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bathroom linen market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers is notably driving the bathroom linen market growth, although factors such as volatility of raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bathroom Linen Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bathroom Linen Market Vendor Landscape

The bathroom linen market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For instance, 1888 Mills LLC offers bathroom linen product brands such as SANDBOX and LUXURY SANDBOX.

Global vendors have the advantage of established market presence across the world with strong distribution networks. Moreover, regional players have a strong domestic presence and price point advantage.

1888 Mills LLC, Acton and Acton Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Avanti Linens Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Icahn Enterprises L.P., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Loftex, Noman Group, Springs Global, Trident Ltd., Venus Group Inc., Welspun India Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Buy Aussie Now Pty Ltd. among others are some of the major market participants.

Bathroom Linen Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Geography

Bathroom Linen Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global bathroom linen market as a part of the global household products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the bathroom linen market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bathroom Linen Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bathroom linen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bathroom linen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bathroom linen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bathroom linen market vendors

Bathroom Linen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.94 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 1888 Mills LLC, Acton and Acton Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Avanti Linens Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Icahn Enterprises L.P., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Loftex, Noman Group, Springs Global, Trident Ltd., Venus Group Inc., Welspun India Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Buy Aussie Now Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

