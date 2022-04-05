U.S. markets closed

USD 9.53 billion growth in Bathroom Linen Market|36% of the growth to be originated from APAC|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bathroom linen market size will grow by USD 9.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.61%. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bathroom linen market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers is notably driving the bathroom linen market growth, although factors such as volatility of raw material prices may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bathroom Linen Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bathroom Linen Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Read Free Sample Report

Bathroom Linen Market Vendor Landscape

  • The bathroom linen market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • For instance, 1888 Mills LLC offers bathroom linen product brands such as SANDBOX and LUXURY SANDBOX.

  • Global vendors have the advantage of established market presence across the world with strong distribution networks. Moreover, regional players have a strong domestic presence and price point advantage.

  • 1888 Mills LLC, Acton and Acton Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Avanti Linens Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Icahn Enterprises L.P., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Loftex, Noman Group, Springs Global, Trident Ltd., Venus Group Inc., Welspun India Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Buy Aussie Now Pty Ltd. among others are some of the major market participants.

Get Vendor Insights and Strategic Initiatives from Market Participants, as you View our Report Outlook

Bathroom Linen Market Segmentation Highlights

  • Product

  • Geography

Download Report Sample Right Here to get insights on the contribution of each segment

Bathroom Linen Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global bathroom linen market as a part of the global household products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the bathroom linen market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bathroom Linen Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bathroom linen market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the bathroom linen market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the bathroom linen market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bathroom linen market vendors

Related Reports:

Bathroom Accessories Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bathroom Linen Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.94

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

1888 Mills LLC, Acton and Acton Ltd., Alok Industries Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Avanti Linens Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane and Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Icahn Enterprises L.P., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Loftex, Noman Group, Springs Global, Trident Ltd., Venus Group Inc., Welspun India Ltd., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Buy Aussie Now Pty Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview
Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 09: Parent market
Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 12: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary
Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
5.3 Bath towels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Chart on Bath towels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Data Table on Bath towels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 30: Chart on Bath towels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 31: Data Table on Bath towels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Bathrobes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Chart on Bathrobes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 33: Data Table on Bathrobes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: Chart on Bathrobes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bathrobes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
10.3 1888 Mills LLC
Exhibit 93: 1888 Mills LLC - Overview
Exhibit 94: 1888 Mills LLC - Product / Service
Exhibit 95: 1888 Mills LLC - Key offerings
10.4 Alok Industries Ltd.
Exhibit 96: Alok Industries Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 97: Alok Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
Exhibit 98: Alok Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
10.5 American Textile Co.
Exhibit 99: American Textile Co. - Overview
Exhibit 100: American Textile Co. - Product / Service
Exhibit 101: American Textile Co. - Key offerings
10.6 Avanti Linens Inc.
Exhibit 102: Avanti Linens Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 103: Avanti Linens Inc. - Product / Service
Exhibit 104: Avanti Linens Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Icahn Enterprises L.P.
Exhibit 105: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Overview
Exhibit 106: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Business segments
Exhibit 107: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Key news
Exhibit 108: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Key offerings
Exhibit 109: Icahn Enterprises L.P. - Segment focus
10.8 Loftex
Exhibit 110: Loftex - Overview
Exhibit 111: Loftex - Product / Service
Exhibit 112: Loftex - Key offerings
10.9 Noman Group
Exhibit 113: Noman Group - Overview
Exhibit 114: Noman Group - Product / Service
Exhibit 115: Noman Group - Key offerings
10.10 Springs Global
Exhibit 116: Springs Global - Overview
Exhibit 117: Springs Global - Business segments
Exhibit 118: Springs Global - Key offerings
Exhibit 119: Springs Global - Segment focus
10.11 Trident Ltd.
Exhibit 120: Trident Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 121: Trident Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 122: Trident Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 123: Trident Ltd. - Segment focus
10.12 Welspun India Ltd.
Exhibit 124: Welspun India Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 125: Welspun India Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 126: Welspun India Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 127: Welspun India Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
Exhibit 131: Research methodology
Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 133: Information sources
11.5 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

