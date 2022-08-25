USD 9.53 billion Growth in Utility Poles Market Size with 46% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Utility Poles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.66%. Technavio categorizes the global utility poles market as a part of the global heavy electrical equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the utility poles market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The surging consumption of energy is notably driving the utility poles market growth, although factors such as the rise in trend for underground cables and wiring networks may impede the market growth.

Utility Poles Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the utility poles market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Utility Poles Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arcosa Inc., Bell Lumber and Pole Co., Bridgewell Resources LLC, EL Sewedy Electric Co., FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Koppers Inc., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Pelco Products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Saleh and Abdulaziz Abahsain Co. Ltd., Skipper Ltd., STELLA JONES INC., and Valmont Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The utility poles market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in the development of technologically advanced utility poles to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The utility poles market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Companies are launching innovative products and solutions to gain a competitive advantage in the market. EL Sewedy Electric Co. offers utility poles in different arm types and colors, that are light in weight, easy to install, and maintenance-free. FUCHS Europoles GmbH offers utility poles for mainline and urban mass transit services.

Utility Poles Market Segmentation Highlights

Type

Geography

Utility Poles Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our utility poles market report covers the following areas:

Utility Poles Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist utility poles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the utility poles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the utility poles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of utility poles market vendors

Utility Poles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arcosa Inc., Bell Lumber and Pole Co., Bridgewell Resources LLC, EL Sewedy Electric Co., FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Koppers Inc., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Pelco Products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., Saleh and Abdulaziz Abahsain Co. Ltd., Skipper Ltd., STELLA JONES INC., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

