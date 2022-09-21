USD 9.61 Bn incremental growth expected in Carbon Accounting Software Market -- Driven by stringent regulations and increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies the market structure to be fragmented due to the presence of a substantial number of international and regional vendors. Vendors are adopting strategies such as collaborations and M&A with other entities to increase their market share and gain a competitive edge. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves based on service quality and innovations. Gain complete insights into the vendor landscape, market structure, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by vendors. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global carbon accounting software market to observe an incremental growth of USD 9.61 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.66% during the forecast period.

The growth of the electronics, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries, especially in developing countries has increased the emission of greenhouse gases. For example, China alone accounts for around 20%-35% of global emissions of air pollutants, which can be attributed to the significant presence of coal-fired power plants. Similarly, India is among one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases. In order to curb greenhouse emissions, governments in these countries are adopting stringent regulations and are undertaking various awareness programs. This is expected to significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

The market will be driven by the introduction of stringent regulations and the increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions. However, the difficulty in capturing energy usage data will reduce the growth potential in the market. The report identifies Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV as some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global carbon accounting software market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This study identifies increasing government initiatives and regulations to reduce carbon emissions as one of the major trends in the market.

Our carbon accounting software market report covers the following areas:

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the carbon accounting software market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carbon accounting software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon accounting software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon accounting software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carbon accounting software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon accounting software market vendors

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.

10.4 CarbonetiX

10.5 ENGIE SA

10.6 Greenstep Oy

10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.

10.8 Lisam Systems SA

10.9 SAP SE

10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.

10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

