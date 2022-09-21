U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,784.75
    -21.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,172.00
    -110.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,623.00
    -87.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.20
    -11.90 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.40
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9821
    -0.0022 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1236
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2370
    +0.2010 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,496.26
    -421.25 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.24
    -17.63 (-4.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,029.56
    -283.57 (-1.04%)
     

USD 9.61 Bn incremental growth expected in Carbon Accounting Software Market -- Driven by stringent regulations and increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions

0
·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Accounting Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies the market structure to be fragmented due to the presence of a substantial number of international and regional vendors. Vendors are adopting strategies such as collaborations and M&A with other entities to increase their market share and gain a competitive edge. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves based on service quality and innovations. Gain complete insights into the vendor landscape, market structure, product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by vendors. Buy Full Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global carbon accounting software market to observe an incremental growth of USD 9.61 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.66% during the forecast period.

The growth of the electronics, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries, especially in developing countries has increased the emission of greenhouse gases. For example, China alone accounts for around 20%-35% of global emissions of air pollutants, which can be attributed to the significant presence of coal-fired power plants. Similarly, India is among one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases. In order to curb greenhouse emissions, governments in these countries are adopting stringent regulations and are undertaking various awareness programs. This is expected to significant growth opportunities for vendors in the market.

The market will be driven by the introduction of stringent regulations and the increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions. However, the difficulty in capturing energy usage data will reduce the growth potential in the market. The report identifies Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV as some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global carbon accounting software market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This study identifies increasing government initiatives and regulations to reduce carbon emissions as one of the major trends in the market.

Our carbon accounting software market report covers the following areas:

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the carbon accounting software market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carbon accounting software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Carbon Accounting Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon accounting software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the carbon accounting software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the carbon accounting software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon accounting software market vendors

Related Reports:

Carbon Accounting Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Carbon Analytics Ltd., CarbonetiX, Energy Solution Providers Ltd, ENGIE SA, Epicor Software Corp, Greenstep Oy, Intelex Technologies, Lisam Systems SA, Locus Technologies, NativeEnergy, ProcessMAP Corp., SAP SE, SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd., Simble Solutions Ltd., Sphera Solutions Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Power and utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Carbon Analytics Ltd.

  • 10.4 CarbonetiX

  • 10.5 ENGIE SA

  • 10.6 Greenstep Oy

  • 10.7 Intelex Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 Lisam Systems SA

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 SIERRA ODC Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Simble Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio
Technavio
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-9-61-bn-incremental-growth-expected-in-carbon-accounting-software-market--driven-by-stringent-regulations-and-increasing-adoption-of-policies-on-carbon-emissions-301628633.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Meta Quietly Reduces Staff in Cost-Cutting Push

    Facebook’s parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10%, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Salesforce chief product officer details ‘groundbreaking’ CRM tech

    David Schmaier, Salesforce Chief Product Officer, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Dreamforce tech conference to discuss new product developments in CRM technology and the next era of customer relationship management.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • Boeing to outsource finance jobs as it shifts hiring focus to engineering, manufacturing

    Boeing says its move comes as it looks bring on employees for roles in manufacturing and product development.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • MGM Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip (and Caesars)

    The biggest operator on the Las Vegas Strip has some very positive things to share about what's next as Sin City continues its covid recovery.

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: Japan and South Korea Leaders Met Over W

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • Tesla (TSLA) Hurt by German Energy Crisis, Sees Growth in China

    Tesla (TSLA) expansion plans in Germany might be dampened by soaring electricity prices. In China, to cater to strong EV demand, it installs 40 Supercharging stations.