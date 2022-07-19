USD 9.72 billion growth in Language Services Market Size With Accelerated Momentum at 4.26% CAGR - 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Language Services Market by End-user (Healthcare, ICT, BFSI, Government, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the language services market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 9.72 billion, as per the latest report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to grow at an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global language services market as a part of the global IT consulting and other services market.
For parent market insights and market scope analysis, View PDF Sample.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver: Technology adoption to enhance language translation process efficiency is a key driving factor impacting the global language services market growth. Corporate organizations are increasingly opting for effective and efficient TMS software. TMS helps speed up the process of localization and ensure high-quality translation. They provide a shared platform for collaboration along with built-in features to ensure good quality translations. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Challenge: Open-source language service tools will be a key challenge negatively impacting the global language services market growth. A major factor hindering the growth of the market is the increased advent of open-source translation services. There are several vendors that provide open-source translation services, most of which are provided online. As a result, many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) opt for open source translational services. The advent of free, open-source translation services is most likely to reduce the price of language translation products during the forecast period, thereby hindering the growth of the market.
Key market dynamics with their impact analysis are available with Technavio, Request for sample
report now!
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
The language services market report is segmented by End-user (Healthcare, ICT, BFSI, Government, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The healthcare end-user segment held the largest language services market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the developments in the healthcare industry that will effectively contribute to the growth of this market.
Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The major factor catering to the growth of the market is the increasing globalization of businesses in Asian markets which will propel the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Get Segment-based Market Share Contribution and Regional Opportunities as you
Download Sample Report
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Programming Language Training Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Online Language Subscription Courses Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Language Translation Software Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Language Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 9.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.79
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Atlas Language Service Inc., Globe language Services Inc., Lionbridge Technologies Inc., RWS Holdings Plc, SDL Plc, Semantix International AB, Summa Linguae Technologies, Teleperformance SE, TransPerfect Global Inc., and Welocalize Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on end-users
5.9 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acolad
10.4 APPEN Ltd.
10.5 Iyuno SDI Group
10.6 Keywords Studios Plc
10.7 LanguageLine Solutions
10.8 Lionbridge Technologies LLC
10.9 SDL Ltd.
10.10 Star Group
10.11 TransPerfect Global Inc.
10.12 Welocalize Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-9-72-billion-growth-in-language-services-market-size-with-accelerated-momentum-at-4-26-cagr---17-000-technavio-reports-301587509.html
SOURCE Technavio