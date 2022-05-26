USD 9.76 bn growth expected in GIS Market | Driven by increasing integration of BIM and GIS | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global GIS market size is expected to increase by USD 9.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 15.33% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% during the forecast period. North America will observe significant growth over the forecast period. The expansion of the healthcare market in the region is creating significant demand for high-level analytics, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GIS Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global GIS market is fragmented and is dominated by a few well-established players. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

The integration of BIM and GIS has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of planning leading to the implementation failure of GIS solutions might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants.

GIS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global GIS market is segmented as below:

Product

By product, the software segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for GIS software from the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors in the developing economies is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

About 37% of the overall growth will originate from the North American region. The high adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises in the region is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the presence of a well-developed and technologically mature industrial sector is supporting the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GIS market report covers the following areas:

GIS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist GIS market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the GIS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the GIS market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors

GIS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

