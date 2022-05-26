USD 9.76 bn growth expected in GIS Market | Driven by increasing integration of BIM and GIS | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global GIS market size is expected to increase by USD 9.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 15.33% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% during the forecast period. North America will observe significant growth over the forecast period. The expansion of the healthcare market in the region is creating significant demand for high-level analytics, which is driving the growth of the regional market.
Download a Sample Report for additional highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and YOY growth rates.
The global GIS market is fragmented and is dominated by a few well-established players. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.
The integration of BIM and GIS has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of planning leading to the implementation failure of GIS solutions might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants.
For more insights into the vendor landscape, Read Our Sample Report.
GIS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global GIS market is segmented as below:
Product
By product, the software segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for GIS software from the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors in the developing economies is driving the growth of the segment.
Geographic
About 37% of the overall growth will originate from the North American region. The high adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises in the region is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the presence of a well-developed and technologically mature industrial sector is supporting the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GIS market report covers the following areas:
GIS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist GIS market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the GIS market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the GIS market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors
Related Reports
HMI Software Market by End-user, Type, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
GIS Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 9.76 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.33
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alphabet Inc.
10.4 Autodesk Inc.
10.5 Bentley Systems Inc.
10.6 Caliper Corp.
10.7 Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
10.8 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
10.9 HERE Global BV
10.10 Hexagon AB
10.11 Maxar Technologies Inc.
10.12 Pitney Bowes Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-9-76-bn-growth-expected-in-gis-market--driven-by-increasing-integration-of-bim-and-gis--technavio-301553976.html
SOURCE Technavio