USD 9.76 bn growth expected in GIS Market | Driven by increasing integration of BIM and GIS | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global GIS market size is expected to increase by USD 9.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 15.33% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15% during the forecast period. North America will observe significant growth over the forecast period. The expansion of the healthcare market in the region is creating significant demand for high-level analytics, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GIS Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GIS Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Sample Report for additional highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and YOY growth rates.

The global GIS market is fragmented and is dominated by a few well-established players. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

The integration of BIM and GIS  has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of planning leading to the implementation failure of GIS solutions might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants.

For more insights into the vendor landscape, Read Our Sample Report.

GIS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global GIS market is segmented as below:

  • Product

By product, the software segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The rising demand for GIS software from the telecommunications, retail, and transportation sectors in the developing economies is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geographic

About 37% of the overall growth will originate from the North American region. The high adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises in the region is creating significant growth opportunities for market players. In addition, the presence of a well-developed and technologically mature industrial sector is supporting the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GIS market report covers the following areas:

GIS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist GIS market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the GIS market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the GIS market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors

Related Reports

GIS Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 9.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Autodesk Inc.

  • 10.5 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Caliper Corp.

  • 10.7 Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

  • 10.9 HERE Global BV

  • 10.10 Hexagon AB

  • 10.11 Maxar Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Pitney Bowes Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-9-76-bn-growth-expected-in-gis-market--driven-by-increasing-integration-of-bim-and-gis--technavio-301553976.html

SOURCE Technavio

