USD 9.82 Bn growth expected in Companion Animal Healthcare Market -- North America to account for the largest share

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Companion Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 9.82 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Companion Animal Healthcare Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global companion animal healthcare market is fragmented. The main competitive factors among vendors are new technologies and new product offerings. Vendors are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares and remain competitive in the market. Some of the major strategies adopted by them are M&A, distribution through partnerships, participation in medical trade shows, and product development through the use of advanced technologies. In addition, Companies are compelled to maintain a competitive advantage while also providing economic value to customers and addressing unmet requirements. For instance, in April 2020, to expand its offering of pet care diagnostics, US-based Heska corporation acquired CVM Diagnostico Veterinario, S.L., and CVM Ecografa, S.L. in Spain to strengthen its animal healthcare diagnostics business in Spain, fostering further the growth of the global companion healthcare market during the forecast period.

The vendors included in the global companion animal healthcare market are Merck and Co. Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Zoetis Inc., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Virbac Group, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Bayer AG, Heska Corp., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Vetoquinol SA, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Agrolabo Spa, Chanelle Pharma Group, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corp., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Inovet, Endovac Animal Health, and Eco Animal Health Group Plc.

Factors such as rising pet ownership, marketing campaigns and packaging innovations, and the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The companion animal healthcare market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here

Companion Animal Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

Product

The pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The rise in pet ownership, rising zoonotic disease incidence, and the rising demand for pet insurance are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America is the major market, occupying 43% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various factors such as the presence of a well-established base of animal health industries, the high adoption of companion animals, the rising incidence of parasitic infections, the growing pool of veterinarians, and the growing expenditure on animal health.

The report also covers the following areas:

Companion Animal Healthcare Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist companion animal healthcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the companion animal healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the companion animal healthcare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of companion animal healthcare market vendors

Companion Animal Healthcare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrolabo Spa, Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Eco Animal Health Group Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Endovac Animal Health, Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Inovet, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corp., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bayer AG

10.4 C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG

10.5 Ceva Sante Animale

10.6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

10.7 Heska Corp.

10.8 IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

10.9 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.11 Virbac Group

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

