USD 9.84 Bn growth opportunity in Tooling Market -- APAC to have the largest market share
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tooling market size is expected to increase by USD 9.84 billion between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest research report by Technavio. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.16% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report identifies APAC as the key market for tooling products. The thriving construction industry and increasing government spending on infrastructure development are creating significant opportunities for vendors to grow in the region. Download Sample PDF Report Here
Key points covered in the tooling market study:
Market estimates and forecast 2020-2025
Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
Analysis of market share by vendors
Key product launches and regulatory climate
Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape.
The 120-page report segments the global tooling market by product (milling tools, drills, stationary tool inserts, turning tools, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Tooling Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
Milling tools - size and forecast 2020-2025
Drills - size and forecast 2020-2025
Stationary tool inserts - size and forecast 2020-2025
Turning tools - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
The market observed maximum demand for milling tools from end-users. The segment is driven by the strong growth of end-user industries such as automotive, energy, and aerospace. The need for high-precision metal tools has increased the consumption of milling tools in the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Tooling Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC will account for 56% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles and investments by global OEMs to set up manufacturing plants in the APAC countries are driving the growth of the regional market. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) will emerge as key markets for tooling in APAC.
The market is mainly driven by rising industrial automation globally. The rise in labor costs and the growing shortage of labor has forced many industrial operators to invest in automation technologies. This has spurred the demand for advanced tools to meet the complex machining needs of automated technologies. In addition, many emerging economies are working on creating a favorable environment for the manufacturing sector to increase their net exports. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the global tooling market during the forecast period. View Sample Report PDF Now
Vendor Landscape:
The market is fragmented and comprises well-established players that are involved in the design and manufacturing of tools for end-users across a wide range of industries. These vendors are making high investments in R&D to push better products into the market and expand their customer base. They are also strengthening their position with the help of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. As the market growth over the next five years is expected to remain slow, the landscape will remain competitive. Technavio identifies the following as dominant players in the global tooling market.
BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc.
CERATIZIT SA
FRAISA SA
Guhring Inc.
Hanjiang Tool Corp Ltd
ISCAR Ltd.
Jiangsu Feida Tools
Kennametal Inc.
KYOCERA Precision Tools
Sandvik AB
Recent product launches/mergers and acquisitions:
In September 2020, Kennametal Inc. announced its partnership with TITANS of CNC on its Aerospace Academy, an online education platform designed to teach programmers and machinists next-generation aerospace machining and manufacturing.
In February 2021, KYOCERA Precision Tools launched high precision and high-efficiency high rake cutter, MFSE45, which delivers high-quality surfaces by roughing and finishing
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Sample Report Here
Tooling Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 9.84 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.16
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc., CERATIZIT SA, FRAISA SA, Guhring Inc., Hanjiang Tool Corp Ltd, ISCAR Ltd., Jiangsu Feida Tools, Kennametal Inc., KYOCERA Precision Tools, and Sandvik AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
