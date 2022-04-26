USD 9 Billion Growth in Refrigerated Transportation Market Size in the US | 12.35% Estimated YOY Growth in 2022 |17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerated transportation market size in the US will grow by USD 9.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Refrigerated Transportation Market in US by End-user and Mode of Transportation - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.35 Regional analysis US Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGRO Merchants Group, AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Alliance Shippers Inc., Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP, Burris Logistics, Confederation Freezers, Deutsche Post DHL Group, KLLM Transportation Services, Kloosterboer, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD., Matson Inc., Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc., NewCold Cooperatief UA, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, Prime Inc., and RLS Logistics Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Market Dynamics

The refrigerated transportation market in US report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growing end-user segments is notably driving the refrigerated transportation market growth in US, although factors such as fluctuations in fuel prices may impede the market growth. As biologics are more effective in treating diseases and have fewer side effects than traditional drugs, the development and sales of biologics are expanding, contributing to the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in the US.

However, as most service contracts are for long durations, price fluctuations in fuel prices during the contract period affect the profit margins of service providers. In the international market, the prices of crude oil keep changing on a daily basis. The range of the fluctuations in global crude oil prices has been quite high, thereby impacting transportation players. This can be a restraining factor for the growth of the refrigerated transportation market in the US during the forecast period.

Segment Highlights

The refrigerated transportation market In US is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, and others) and mode of transportation (land, waterways, and airways). The food and beverage end-user segment held the largest market share in 2021. The rapid growth of the food and beverage industry will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Market Scope

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the refrigerated transportation market in US, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the refrigerated transportation market in the US as a part of the global diversified support services market.

The refrigerated transportation market in US covers the following areas:

Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Sizing

Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Forecast

Refrigerated Transportation Market In US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AGRO Merchants Group

AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc.

Alliance Shippers Inc.

Americold Realty Operating Partnership LP

Burris Logistics

Confederation Freezers

Deutsche Post DHL Group

KLLM Transportation Services

Kloosterboer

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

MARTEN TRANSPORT LTD.

Matson Inc.

Midwest Refrigerated Services Inc.

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd.

Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP

Prime Inc.

RLS Logistics

