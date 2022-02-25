U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.50
    -45.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,846.00
    -310.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,784.25
    -182.25 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.50
    -21.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.46
    +1.65 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -12.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.39 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.89
    +0.87 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3385
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2200
    -0.2570 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,348.18
    +3,001.90 (+8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.39
    +74.26 (+9.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,293.45
    +86.07 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

USD 914.33 Million Growth in Robotic Pet Dogs Market |35% Growth Likely to Originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic pet dogs market potential difference growth will be USD 914.33 Million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 11.28%. during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Robotic Pet Dogs Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more information on CAGR and YOY growth rate Read FREE sample report

The robotic pet dogs market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the efficiency of robotic pet dogs in the entertaining aged population as one of the key factors notably driving the market's growth during the forecast period. The robotic pet dogs are efficient in curing dementia, a disease that causes problems with thinking, memory, and reasoning. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. These robotic pet dogs are designed in such a way that they almost mimic most of the activities that live dogs do, such as winking their eyes, wagging their tail, barking at a time, and many more. In addition, the increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors is another factor supporting the robotic pet dogs market growth.

However, the high price for advanced robotic pet dogs is one of the factors hindering the robotic pet dogs market growth. Also, the inbuilt sensors help the dog to detect and analyze sounds and images. Hence, the high price for such advanced robotic pet dogs will hamper the market growth in developing regions during the forecast period.

View Report Outlook for more information on drivers, trends, and challenges

Technavio analyzes the market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The offline distribution channel segment held the largest robotic pet dogs market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The offline segment generates revenue from the sales of products through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and, department stores. However, the availability of all products at a single stop is the major factor driving its growth. Such easy accessibility will drive the segment growth during the forecast period. In terms of Geography, 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for robotic pet dogs market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing use of online platforms for purchasing robotic products will facilitate the robotic pet dogs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download FREE sample for more insights on the contributing market share of each segment

The robotic pet dogs market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Robotic Pet Dogs Market Sizing
Robotic Pet Dogs Market Forecast
Robotic Pet Dogs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Ageless Innovation LLC

  • BIRANCO Ltd.

  • Consequential Robotics Ltd.

  • Contixo

  • Dimple nyc.

  • Hyundai Motor Co.

  • Sony Group Corp.

  • SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Tombot Inc.

  • WEofferwhatYOUwant

  • WowWee Group Ltd.

Related Reports:

Delta Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Industrial Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotic Pet Dogs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 914.33 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

16.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ageless Innovation LLC, BIRANCO Ltd., Consequential Robotics Ltd., Contixo, Dimple nyc., Hyundai Motor Co., Sony Group Corp., SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd., Tombot Inc., WEofferwhatYOUwant, and WowWee Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 03: Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 04: Key Finding 3

*Exhibit 05: Key Finding 4

*Exhibit 06: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 07: Key Finding 5

*Exhibit 08: Key Finding 6

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market characteristics

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 23: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 24: Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 25: Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

*Exhibit 26: Comparison by Distribution Channel

*Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution Channel

**5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

*Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 37: ?Customer landscape?

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 39: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 40: Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.13 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Efficiency of robotic pet dogs in entertaining aged population

*8.1.2 Purpose of leisure

*8.1.3 Artificial intelligence

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 High price for advanced robotic pet dogs

*8.2.2 Increased number of pet ownership

*8.2.3 Presence of counterfeit robotic pet dogs

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.4 Market trends

*8.4.1 Increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors

*8.4.2 Introduction of eco-friendly robotic pet dogs

*8.4.3 Health problems in pets

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 83: Vendor landscape

*The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 84: ?Landscape disruption?

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 85: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 86: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 87: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Ageless Innovation LLC

*Exhibit 88: Ageless Innovation LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 89: Ageless Innovation LLC - Product / Service

*Exhibit 90: Ageless Innovation LLC - Key offerings

**10.4 BIRANCO Ltd.

*Exhibit 91: BIRANCO Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 92: BIRANCO Ltd. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 93: BIRANCO Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 Consequential Robotics Ltd.

*Exhibit 94: Consequential Robotics Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 95: Consequential Robotics Ltd. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 96: Consequential Robotics Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.6 Contixo

*Exhibit 97: Contixo - Overview

*Exhibit 98: Contixo - Product / Service

*Exhibit 99: Contixo - Key offerings

**10.7 Dimple nyc.

*Exhibit 100: Dimple nyc. - Overview

*Exhibit 101: Dimple nyc. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 102: Dimple nyc. - Key offerings

**10.8 Sony Group Corp.

*Exhibit 103: Sony Group Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 104: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 105: Sony Group Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 106: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 107: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

**10.9 SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 108: SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 109: SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 110: SoundOriginal Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.10 Tombot Inc.

*Exhibit 111: Tombot Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 112: Tombot Inc. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 113: Tombot Inc. - Key offerings

**10.11 WEofferwhatYOUwant

*Exhibit 114: WEofferwhatYOUwant - Overview

*Exhibit 115: WEofferwhatYOUwant - Product / Service

*Exhibit 116: WEofferwhatYOUwant - Key offerings

**10.12 WowWee Group Ltd.

*Exhibit 117: WowWee Group Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 118: WowWee Group Ltd. - Product / Service

*Exhibit 119: WowWee Group Ltd. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

*Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist

*Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

**11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.4 Research Methodology

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-914-33-million-growth-in-robotic-pet-dogs-market-35-growth-likely-to-originate-from-north-america--17-000-technavio-reports-301489573.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower as investors monitor Russia's invasion

    Stock futures opened lower Thursday evening after a dramatic swing into positive territory during the regular trading day.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.

  • Alibaba Stock Falls As Quarterly Revenue Growth Stalls

    BABA stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed estimates as revenue growth slowed.