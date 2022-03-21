U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.87
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,627.34
    -127.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,903.34
    +9.51 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.94
    -8.21 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.44
    +5.74 (+5.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2480
    +0.1000 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1630
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,130.62
    -318.91 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.39
    +14.35 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.28
    +46.55 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

USD 94.5 Billion Growth is expected in Telehealth Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Telehealth Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

  • AEMtec, Aerotel Medical Systems, and AMD Global Telemedicine. will emerge as Telehealth suppliers by 2026.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telehealth Market will grow at a CAGR of 24.31% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Telehealth requirements.

Telehealth Market
Telehealth Market

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Telehealth Market

Major Price Trends in the Telehealth Market Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Telehealth with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Telehealth Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Telehealth Market Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Telehealth spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Telehealth Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2026.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-94-5-billion-growth-is-expected-in-telehealth-market-by-2026--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301505230.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Adobe Is Just Not Ready for a Recovery Rally

    Prices are in a downtrend below the declining 50-day moving average line and the bearish 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line peaked before prices did in September. The OBV line has made a small bounce in March but it might be close to breaking the downtrend from December.

  • Oil Prices Are Surging⁠—and Pipeline Stock Dividends Are Rising. Here’s How to Play It.

    Energy infrastructure stocks should benefit from rising domestic oil production. ETFs and individual stocks yield up to 8%.

  • China’s Big Tech Firms Are Axing Thousands of Workers

    The companies are conducting large-scale layoffs this year as they deal with an economic slowdown and Beijing’s regulatory pressure.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil price jumps after Houthi rebels attack Saudi Aramco energy sites

    Crude prices rose back above $100 a barrel after the attacks and as the EU mulls a ban on Russian oil imports.

  • The World’s Biggest Oilfield Contractors Are Quitting Future Russia Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s three biggest oilfield service providers are halting future work in Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, announcing their decisions separately and within 24 hours of each other. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters B

  • Colorado has hundreds of oil wells permitted as public support for drilling rebounds

    Nearly 200 wells have been approved to be drilled since Colorado tightened oil and gas rules, and hundreds more already had permits.

  • Canada CP Rail strike to add to commodities supply shock sparked by Ukraine war

    A labor dispute that shut down operations at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Sunday is set to aggravate a shortage of commodities sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a prolonged lockdown could hurt farmers ahead of the spring planting season. CP, Canada's No. 2 railroad, halted operations after talks with workers' union failed, with both sides blaming each other for the outcome. Canada, the largest country by area after Russia, depends heavily on rail to move commodities and manufactured goods to port.

  • BP boss Bernard Looney sees pay nearly double to £4.5 million

    The bumper pay out comes amid soaring oil and gas prices but BP insists the increased reward is not linked

  • Wells Fargo Sued by Black Borrower for Refinance ‘Redlining’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of “redlining” that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses to Surrender on Russia DeadlineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Cash Crunch Drives Wild Moves in Commodities

    Commodity traders are being hit by huge cash requests from banks and exchanges, propelling whipsaw moves in markets and hindering the movement of materials beyond Russia and Ukraine.

  • Why Saudi Aramco doubling profits is good news for energy prices

    The Saudi Arabian state-controlled firm is targeting capital expenditure of between $40 billion and $50 billion this year, up from $32 billion in 2021.

  • White House to Meet With Exxon, Other Firms on Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration will brief banks, energy companies and other firms Monday on the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent

  • Former Google Employee Files Lawsuit Accusing The Tech Company Of Racial Bias Against Black Employees

    A former Google employee filed a lawsuit on Friday condemning the tech-giant of racial bias against Black employees.

  • 3 Things Warren Buffett Is Doing in This Dismal Market That You Should Do Too

    Warren Buffett turned 91 on Aug. 30, 2021. Through the years, Buffett has survived and thrived during multiple market sell-offs. Here are three things that he's doing in this dismal market that you probably should do too.

  • Antofagasta agrees to exit Pakistan mining project

    The FTSE 100 firm said it has agreed a deal with Canadian partner Barrick Gold Corp and authorities in Pakistan to exit the Reko Diq mine.

  • VW to invest $7.1 billion, add 25 new electric vehicles in North America

    Volkswagen AG plans to invest $7.1 billion over the next five years in North America and add 25 new electric vehicles there by 2030, a top executive said on Monday. The German automaker expects 55% of its U.S. vehicles sales to be fully electric by 2030, according to Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. VW will begin to phase out its gasoline-powered models in North America, with the aim of exiting sales of combustion-engine vehicles early in the next decade.

  • Amazon to open new Prince George’s delivery station — built for it from the ground up

    Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has inked a deal for a new delivery station in Prince George’s County, the company said. The approximately 130,000-square-foot facility will be Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) first station built for it from the ground up in Greater Washington. The company signed the lease this month for the site 3700 Forestville Road in Forestville.