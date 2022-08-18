USD 98.39 Billion Growth in Business Productivity Software Market Size with 44% Contribution from North America - Increasing Requirements For Large-scale Business Portfolio Management to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Business Productivity Software Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the business productivity software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 98.39 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio, The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14.24%. Technavio categorizes the global business productivity software market as a part of the global application software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the business productivity software market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The market growth is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to factors including the increasing requirements for large-scale business portfolio management and the rising adoption of automatic updating and enhancing coherency in business operations. However, cybersecurity-related threats are one of the challenges limiting the business productivity software market growth.

Key Market Segment Insights

The business productivity software market report is segmented by Type (Large enterprises and SMEs) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Opportunities: North America will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the business productivity software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The strong existence and penetration of the top vendors will propel the business productivity software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The business productivity software market share growth by the large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The main factor that drives the growth of the large enterprises segment is the increasing demand for productivity and resource management across the enterprise value chain for a diverse set of industries such as manufacturing, logistics, banking, and finance. Also, the large enterprises' sector is being continuously penetrated by the need for digitization. This, in turn, will increase the adoption of business productivity software by large enterprises during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The business productivity software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The business productivity software market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Business Productivity Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.24% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 98.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Application Corp., AppScale Systems Inc., Asana Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Basecamp LLC, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Expensify Inc., Fallacy Labs Inc., Freshworks Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., monday.com Ltd., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

