New USD Purchase Option Available for ETF Series of Ninepoint Energy Fund

Ninepoint Partners LP
·1 min read
Ninepoint Partners LP
Ninepoint Partners LP

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to offer a U.S. dollar purchase option (Ticker: NNRG.U) for ETF series units of Ninepoint Energy Fund (the “Fund”) on the NEO Exchange as of the open of trading on February 25, 2022. The ETF series units of the Fund will continue to be available for purchase in Canadian dollars (Ticker: NNRG) on the NEO Exchange.

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the exploration, development, production and distribution of oil, gas, coal, or uranium and other related activities in the energy and resource sector.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:
Joanne Kearney
Smithcom Ltd.
416.804.5949
joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca

Sales Inquiries:
Neil Ross
Ninepoint Partners
416.945.6227
nross@ninepoint.com



