USDA seeks to hire 2 climate fellows in Iowa for its Rural Energy for America Program

The U.S Department of Agriculture plans to hire 40 climate fellows around the country to handle the record number of applications from farmers, ranchers and rural businesses seeking funding for clean energy projects under the Rural Energy for America Program.

According to a release from the USDA, 32 states and Puerto Rico will get these climate fellows. Iowa is one of four states that will receive two fellows. The others are Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The Biden administration hopes to give as many people as possible access to funding "to make clean energy improvements at their farms, ranches and businesses,” Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Torres Small said in the release.

“These innovations will help them increase their income, grow their businesses, address climate change and lower energy costs for American families,” Small said.

The USDA Climate Change Fellows Program hires staff with a range of skills to address climate change and "create new streams of income for farmers, ranchers and producers," according to the USDA.

Climate fellows in Iowa will work with USDA Rural Development

Theresa Greenfield, who made an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate in 2020, was appointed by President Joe Biden as the USDA's director of rural development for Iowa.

The climate change fellows will play an important role in helping to deliver the administration's Rural Energy for America Program, Greenfield said in an interview with the Register.

"That is all part of helping to build and grow our rural communities," she said. "I'm really excited that we are one of four that will be receiving these appointment fellows to emerge."

What will Iowa's climate change fellows do?

The Iowa fellows will help deliver climate-smart programming in Iowa.

"A lot of it will be focused on our Rural Energy for America Program," Greenfield said. "They'll be asked to help us with things related to the Inflation Reduction Act, and how we can help deliver to the rural communities."

Where will they be based?

According to Greenfield, the fellows can work from anywhere in the state, not bound to working in the main office in Des Moines.

There are 10 area offices they would be able to work from: Iowa Falls, Waverly, Tipton, Mt. Pleasant, Albia, Indianola, Atlantic, Le Mars, Storm Lake and Humboldt. The directory for area office contacts can be found at the Iowa Rural Development website.

"There is no limit on where they live in the state," Greenfield said. "We'd be happy to have them join us from their hometown."

Who will they be working with?

According to Greenfield, over 400 small businesses and producers have applied for funding for clean energy projects under REAP.

They include a Glenwood producer who upgraded their grain drying system with REAP's aid, and a small accounting firm in Dyersville that wanted to make the switch to solar energy.

"All of it plays a role and helping our friends and neighbors," Greenfield said. "I am delighted that we're able to offer this opportunity."

To apply for the climate change fellow positions with the Rural Development office in Iowa, visit this USA Jobs posting.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: USDA accepting applications for climate fellows with Rural Development