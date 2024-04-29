USDA Is Testing Ground Beef After Bird Flu Found in Dairy Cows

Michael Hirtzer
1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Agriculture has started testing beef for the presence of avian influenza in states where the virus was detected in dairy cows.

Samples of ground beef are being collected at retail outlets after the H5N1 flu virus has been identified in nine US states since the first case was found last month, the USDA said in an emailed statement Monday.

The department is also collecting beef muscle samples at government-approved slaughter facilities on cattle that have been condemned. In addition, it’s conducting a cooking test to log the presence of the virus when meat is prepared at different temperatures.

The testing comes as the Food and Drug Administration last week said the bird flu virus was found in about one fifth of commercial milk samples. The virus, which has resulted in the death of millions of birds since the outbreak started in the US in 2022, has rattled markets for milk and meat in recent weeks on concerns over consumer demand.

Read More: Traces of Bird Flu Virus Found in Milk Raise Concerns: QuickTake

The USDA said it’s confident the meat supply is safe. The department said its “rigorous” process makes sure animals pass inspection before entering the food supply. Meanwhile, pasteurizing milk and cooking beef kills the virus.

“While we have multiple safeguards in place to protect consumers, we recommend consumers properly handle raw meats and cook to a safe internal temperature,” the USDA said in the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

