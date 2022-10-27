U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,823.41
    -7.19 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,168.80
    +329.69 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,844.33
    -126.66 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.70
    +24.37 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.39
    +1.48 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.70
    -3.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9580
    -0.0570 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1580
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1420
    -0.2180 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,619.99
    -120.52 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.29
    -2.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

USDA Urged to Strengthen Farm Animal Welfare by Finalizing Long-Awaited Organic Standards

·5 min read

A coalition of more than 15 stakeholders urges the USDA to protect the integrity of the USDA Organic label and strengthen consumer trust by swiftly implementing the new Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards rule

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) and the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI) led more than 15 other organizations, farmers, and companies in urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to finalize the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards (OLPS) rule. These landmark federal regulations would require stronger welfare standards for animals raised under the "USDA Organic" label that better align with consumer expectations. The OLPS rule would also level the playing field for organic farmers who already adhere to higher-welfare practices, such as providing chickens with meaningful access to outdoor space where they can engage in natural behaviors.

The OLPS rule is similar to a 2017 rule that was withdrawn during the Trump administration, despite garnering support from tens of thousands of Americans and the vast majority of the organic farming community. The new rule offers a second chance at improving the lives of the more than 186 million farm animals raised annually under the USDA's National Organic Program by ensuring it represents truly higher-welfare farming. Notably, the rule would clarify that enclosed, screened-in porches with a roof do not qualify as outdoor access, closing a major loophole that has resulted in producers denying outdoor access for egg-laying hens. It would also prohibit certain painful mutilations, such as the debeaking of birds, routine tail docking of pigs, and tail docking and face branding of cattle; prohibit gestation crates for pigs; and require environmental enrichment, including bedding, rooting materials for pigs, and perches for egg-laying hens.

According to a recent national poll, the overwhelming majority (80 percent) of organic consumers say animal welfare is important to them when considering whether to purchase organic animal products, and 85 percent stated that it's important for the federal government to establish clear, uniform standards for animal welfare on organic farms.

"We're encouraged to see the USDA revisiting the OLPS rule to fix inconsistencies and loopholes in the National Organic Program. The exploitation of these flaws has put the lives and welfare of millions of animals at risk, and we urge the agency to act swiftly and decisively to correct them," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO. "The National Organic Program should be acting as intended—protecting animals raised on organic farms and keeping consumers accurately aware of farming conditions—not obscuring the truth and allowing cruel farming practices to get a pass. The ASPCA is dedicated to ensuring the USDA's welfare standards are meaningful for animals and meet public expectations of what the organic label entails."

"We applaud the USDA for taking steps to right the wrongs of the previous administration by proposing the OLPS rule that will codify animal welfare standards for hundreds of millions of animals raised on organic farms. For far too long, the lack of clear, uniform animal welfare standards under the National Organic Program has failed consumers and allowed factory farm-style operations to reap the financial benefits of the organic label without providing the higher-welfare conditions that consumers expect," said Susan Millward, Executive Director of AWI. "Meaningful outdoor access for animals and the ability for them to live more natural lives are at the heart of organic production. If the USDA truly wishes to protect the integrity of the organic label, it must quickly finalize and implement the OLPS rule to ensure animals are raised to a higher standard that is consistent across organic farms."

As part of its deliberation on the proposed OLPS rule, the USDA is accepting comments on its implementation timelines. The department has proposed giving existing organic producers as many as 15 years to comply with the new outdoor space requirements for poultry. Organic consumers overwhelmingly reject such an unacceptable delay and want faster implementation, with 92 percent of organic consumers supporting timelines of three years or less. As this pending rule waits to be implemented, many conscientious consumers continue to purchase—and pay more for—organic animal products under the mistaken belief that this label ensures animals have pasture access and other welfare-related benefits. Until the USDA finalizes the OLPS rule, large multinational corporations will continue to take advantage of loopholes in existing organic regulations to label items produced under cruel, factory-farm conditions as "organic" and mislead well-intentioned consumers.

In addition to protecting farm animals and bringing the USDA Organic label more in line with consumer expectations, these new standards will support a level playing field for the majority of independent organic farmers who already provide meaningful outdoor access for their animals and hold themselves to higher standards than what is currently required. This long-awaited rule is supported by 57 U.S. representatives and 20 senators, who have recommended quick implementation. Public support for the OLPS rule also remains high, with over 28,000 comments already submitted by ASPCA and AWI advocates alone.

The extended deadline to submit public comments is November 10, and the USDA will review comments before publishing the final rule. To submit a comment in support of the OLPS rule before the deadline, please visit ASPCA.org/OrganicRule.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Animal Welfare Institute

The Animal Welfare Institute (awionline.org) is a nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1951 and dedicated to reducing animal suffering caused by people. AWI engages policymakers, scientists, industry, and the public to achieve better treatment of animals everywhere—in the laboratory, on the farm, in commerce, at home, and in the wild. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and other important animal protection news.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usda-urged-to-strengthen-farm-animal-welfare-by-finalizing-long-awaited-organic-standards-301661588.html

SOURCE ASPCA

Recommended Stories

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder

    The GOP former California governor hit back at Jeffrey Clark with an old photograph — and a sarcastic message.

  • Bitcoin price soars as UK votes to recognise crypto

    Bitcoin has soared today as the UK parliament votes to recognise crypto as a regulated financial instrument.

  • FDA Postpones Review Meeting For First OTC Contraceptive Option From Perrigo

    The FDA has pushed back a decision date on a proposed over-the-counter pill, Opill, from Perrigo Company plc's (NYSE: PRGO) subsidiary, HRA Pharma. Perrigo had previously expected approval in the first half of 2023, but the exact original FDA action date was never disclosed. Perrigo's HRA Pharma applied for the Rx-to-OTC switch on July 11, and such reviews typically take ten months. In addition to its decision delay, the FDA also postponed the planned joint meeting by its Nonprescription Drugs A

  • Biden targets hidden 'junk fees' from banks, cable TV, concert tickets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Wednesday to crack down on surprise fees consumers are forced to pay on cable bills, hotel rooms and concert tickets, while U.S. financial regulators declared bank fees for bounced checks and overdrafts unfair. "These are junk fees," President Joe Biden told reporters at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Biden signaled his administration would look at concert tickets, hotels and airfares shortly after the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued guidance that surprise overdraft fees and unexpected depositor fees for bounced checks are likely unlawful.

  • The U.K.’s Crypto Crackdown Is Moving Faster

    British lawmakers on Tuesday voted in favor of bringing crypto assets under the scope of regulation pertaining to other financial instruments and services.\

  • Biden Hails Bid to Cut Bank ‘Junk Fees’ as Boon to Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden touted a new US push to clamp down on overdraft fees banks charge on checking accounts, as the White House looks to address voter concerns about spiraling costs ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineTh

  • Legal Challenges to Loan Forgiveness Are Mounting. How Borrowers Can Up Their Odds of Getting Relief.

    The legal wrangling over President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan has increased the urgency for borrowers to apply for relief as soon as possible, experts say. A rash of legal challenges have been filed in recent months to the plan to cancel up to $10,000 of loans for federal loan borrowers without Pell Grants and up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grants. In one of those cases, the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether to issue a preliminary injunction that would halt forgiveness while the court considers the challengers’ appeal, and a decision is expected in a matter of days.

  • Austin investigates report that man has heart attack, dies waiting on 911 amid staffing shortage

    An Austin, Texas, woman says her husband died of a heart attack as she sat on hold with 911 for more than 15 minutes as staffing shortages continue to cause issues in the city.

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes city ordinance giving herself a raise

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed an ordinance giving herself a 5% annual raise this week. The raise is meant to adjust for inflation and the mayor could opt out.

  • Polish Senate unanimously declares Russian government as terrorist regime

    The Polish Senate, the upper house of the country’s parliament, on Oct. 26passed a resolution declaring the Russian government to be a terrorist regime, the Senate’s press service reported on Twitter.

  • Police investigate claim of secret Chinese police stations in Canada

    RCMP looking into ‘reports of criminal activity’ surrounding facilities allegedly used to pressure Chinese nationals abroad

  • Ban on Chinese institutes at UK universities drawn up after Rishi Sunak's pledge to scrap them

    A ban on controversial Confucius Institutes at British universities is being rapidly drawn up by officials to honour Rishi Sunak’s election campaign pledge, The Telegraph understands.

  • Cattle disease carried by ‘self-cloning’ ticks has been identified in another Kentucky county

    The state is trying to track the spread of the illness carried by the Asian Longhorned tick.

  • Biden to warn in Syracuse that Republicans will boost inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will contrast his economic plan with Republicans' on Thursday in a last-ditch effort days before U.S. midterm elections to convince voters that Democrats are best equipped to battle inflation and create jobs. Biden will visit Syracuse, New York, where Micron Technology plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing, part of tens of billions in new factory spending announced after Biden signed the CHIPS Act subsidizing the industry in August. In Syracuse, Biden will tout efforts to bring manufacturing jobs back to upstate New York, and contrast those policies with what he has called Republicans' "mega-'MAGA' trickle-down agenda."

  • Pennsylvania House Republicans announce articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

    Pennsylvania House Republicans announced they are filing articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner over policies they say led to high crime.

  • Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles

    Former President Barack Obama did not comment when asked about Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's debate performance after previously endorsing the senate candidate.

  • North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Shocking, Racist Comments About Black Employees

    Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was recorded saying racial slurs not long after he took office.

  • Nevada Lithium Provides Comments to Department of Treasury on Implementation of EV Tax Credits

    Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its comments made to the Department of Treasury (DOT) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding implementation of Section 30D Electric Vehicle (EV) tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Section 13401(e) Critical Minerals Requirements (IRA).

  • Five takeaways from Hochul-Zeldin debate for NY governor

    Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin sparred over crime, abortion rights, economic development and more in the only debate of the governor's race.

  • First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire department

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday appointed acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to lead the department on a permanent basis, making her the first female commissioner in the 157-year history of the Fire Department of New York. "Laura Kavanagh is a proven and tested leader, and I’m proud to announce her historic appointment today,” the Democratic mayor said. Kavanagh, 40, has served as acting commissioner since the retirement of Commissioner Daniel Nigro in February.