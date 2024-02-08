USDA warns Trader Joe's chicken pilaf may contain rocks: 'Multiple' complaints, dental injury reported

The USDA issued a public health alert for frozen ready-to-eat chicken pilaf product that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically rocks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert Wednesday, over concerns that the product "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically rocks."

The 14-oz. Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil, & Caramelized Onion Pilaf with Saffron Basmati Rice, Dark Chicken Meat, Dates & Golden Raisins was produced on various dates from Nov. 1, 2023 through Jan. 19. The product is no longer available for purchase and does not need a recall, but the USDA is issuing the alert to make consumers who may have it in their freezers aware that it should not be consumed.

It was distributed to Trader Joe's stores nationwide and has the establishment number “P-45322” inside of the USDA mark of inspection.

'Multiple' complaints and one reported injury

The USDA said the issue was initially discovered when Trader Joe's notified FSIS that it received "multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf," and one consumer reported a dental injury from consuming it. No other injuries or illnesses have been reported.

FSIS recommends to not consume it, and to either throw it away or return it to Trader Joe's.

The USDA encouraged consumers with questions to contact the producer, Mama Vicky's, at 818-583-0003.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trader Joe's frozen chicken pilaf bags may have rocks: USDA alert