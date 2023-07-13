USDC issuer Circle trims workforce

Boston-based stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial Limited has reduced its workforce and investment in non-core activities to maintain a strong balance sheet and reestablish its business focus, the company announced on Wednesday.

See related article: USDC stablecoin issuer Circle obtains Singapore license for digital payments, others

Fast facts

“At the same time, we have identified new areas of investment and are continuing to hire in key areas of focus on a global basis,” a Circle spokesperson said in an email response to questions.

However, the company — which issues the USDC stablecoin — declined to comment on the exact number of layoffs or the departments that saw the reduction in headcount.

Circle’s layoffs follow a slew of companies in the global cryptocurrency industry that have reduced their headcount as a result of a prolonged period of so-called “crypto winter” — or a downturn in the market. Other crypto firms that have made layoffs in recent months include Crypto.com, Bittrex, Polygon Labs and Kraken.

Last month, Circle’s Singapore affiliate obtained a Major Payment Institution license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The license will allow the company to offer digital payment token services, cross-border money transfer services, and domestic money transfer services in the city-state.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire also expressed interest in issuing a stablecoin in Japan during an interview with Coindesk earlier this month.

The global crypto industry is valued at US$180 billion with over 10,000 companies worldwide, according to a July 5 report from crypto intelligence firm K33 Research.

The report found that Singapore and Hong Kong are Asia’s top crypto hubs, accounting for 65,900 employees or roughly 35% of the 190,000 workers employed at crypto firms globally.

See related article: How Japan is illuminating the path of blockchain’s future: Opinion