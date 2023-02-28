U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

USDM Supports Startups Navigating Technology and Compliance

·2 min read

The company hosted a virtual event featuring expert insights on how to drive compliance and technology strategy for startups

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USDM Life Sciences (USDM), a premier consulting firm driving digital transformation and innovation in technology and compliance, brought together more than 300 industry leaders for its inaugural Emerging Life Sciences Event. The event was hosted in collaboration with Box, the leading Content Cloud, and launched an industry-wide discussion of the best compliance and technology practices for startups in biotechnology, biopharma and early-stage medical device companies.

USDM Life Sciences
USDM Life Sciences

Pre-commercial businesses in the life sciences are faced with many challenges on their journey from R&D to commercialization. The Emerging Life Sciences Event showcased valuable guidance and featured expert panels on IT & quality strategy, automation, cloud compliance and compliant cloud content management.

"New businesses in life sciences must understand how to navigate the global regulatory landscape in harmony with their technology roadmap if they want to find success in this complex and fast-paced industry," said Kevin Brown, USDM's CEO & co-founder. "We have assembled an incredible lineup of experts to address how startups can accelerate their speed to market by dispelling beliefs that you must choose between regulation or innovation. We aim to show startups that by putting compliance at the forefront of your business and IT strategy, you can move faster and avoid costly mistakes."

The Emerging Life Sciences Event included insights from USDM's experts and thought leaders from companies like Box, CyberSN, Elevar Therapeutics, Vaxcyte and more. Full speaker list can be found here.

"Box was proud to participate in this event. We built the Content Cloud to empower teams to improve patient outcomes and get new therapies and devices available more quickly. This market is expanding exponentially with new ideas and businesses, and it's critical to support innovative organizations in their efforts to securely speed up R&D, maintain GxP compliance and simplify their IT footprint," noted Manu Vohra, Managing Director, Global Life Sciences, Box.

Startups in the life sciences must ensure that every layer of their technology stack complies with FDA and global regulations. More information about the Emerging Life Sciences Event can be found here. To learn more about USDM, visit their website.

About USDM Life Sciences:

At USDM Life Sciences, our purpose is to bring clarity and action to the interplay of technology and regulations to help biotech, pharma, and medical device companies deliver trailblazing outcomes. We help our customers utilize cutting-edge technology to increase their speed to market while ensuring continuous compliance and patient safety. For more information, visit www.usdm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:  
Artineh Aladadian 
Interdependence Public Relations  
354571@email4pr.com  
(949)-777-2469

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usdm-supports-startups-navigating-technology-and-compliance-301757493.html

SOURCE USDM Life Sciences

