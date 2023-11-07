Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.25
    -11.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,066.00
    -98.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,200.75
    -31.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.50
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.95
    -0.87 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.00
    -10.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    -0.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0705
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.89
    -0.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3750
    +0.4130 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,961.17
    +83.43 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    725.46
    +2.59 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,417.76
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,271.82
    -436.66 (-1.34%)
     

USD's Brendan Webb named Valley defensive player of the week

The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·1 min read

Nov. 6—VERMILLION — A record-breaking performance on Saturday earned South Dakota rush linebacker Brendan Webb the honors of Missouri Valley Football Conference defensive player of the week.

Webb recorded a single-game program record four sacks to lead USD to a 14-7 win over Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois.

He also deflected a fourth-and-goal pass from Saluki quarterback Nic Baker, setting up an interception by defensive lineman Blake Holden to secure the Coyotes the win in the waning seconds.

Webb, a senior from Buhler, Kansas, continues to have a stellar season for the Coyotes, boasting a Valley-best 8.5 sacks on the year. He's proved to be an intregal part of a USD defense that ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 16.1 points per game.

South Dakota (7-2, 5-1 Valley) is back in action against North Dakota (6-3, 4-2) at noon on Saturday in the DakotaDome.

Other Valley players of the week include quarterback Tommy Schuster of North Dakota (offense), kicker/punter Hunter Dustman of South Dakota State (special teams), and running back Mason Blakemore of Illinois State (newcomer).

Advertisement