USD's Brendan Webb named Valley defensive player of the week

Nov. 6—VERMILLION — A record-breaking performance on Saturday earned South Dakota rush linebacker Brendan Webb the honors of Missouri Valley Football Conference defensive player of the week.

Webb recorded a single-game program record four sacks to lead USD to a 14-7 win over Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois.

He also deflected a fourth-and-goal pass from Saluki quarterback Nic Baker, setting up an interception by defensive lineman Blake Holden to secure the Coyotes the win in the waning seconds.

Webb, a senior from Buhler, Kansas, continues to have a stellar season for the Coyotes, boasting a Valley-best 8.5 sacks on the year. He's proved to be an intregal part of a USD defense that ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 16.1 points per game.

South Dakota (7-2, 5-1 Valley) is back in action against North Dakota (6-3, 4-2) at noon on Saturday in the DakotaDome.

Other Valley players of the week include quarterback Tommy Schuster of North Dakota (offense), kicker/punter Hunter Dustman of South Dakota State (special teams), and running back Mason Blakemore of Illinois State (newcomer).