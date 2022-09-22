Used Car Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.75 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.17%: Straits Research
The global used car market size was valued at USD 1.50 trillion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2.75 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period (2022-2030), Asia-Pacific is the largest global used car market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%.
New York, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Used automobiles are sold through various channels, including franchise and independent car dealers, rental car agencies, auctions, private party sales, and leasing offices. The high cost of new vehicles also discourages many consumers from buying them, which raises the market for used vehicles. Due to reasons including the high cost of new cars, concerns about affordability, and rising demand from franchisees, leasing offices, and car dealers for off-lease vehicles and subscription services, the market for used cars is predicted to grow.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/used-car-market/request-sample
High Cost of Vehicle and Affordability Concern Drives the Global Market
The car industry has been witnessing increased demand for advanced vehicle features such as power steering, climate control, and anti-lock braking systems. This has led to an addition in the price of new cars. Moreover, the price increase in 2019, led by mainstream passenger car segments, poses a sign of affordability challenges in the new market. An increase in vehicle prices is returning to the used market. Therefore, the automotive market has witnessed increased used vehicle sales compared to new vehicles. This is expected to fuel the demand for used vehicles shortly.
Growth of E-commerce and Online Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities
People can now access information much more efficiently due to advancements in the telecom industry, increased internet connectivity, and rising urbanization. Owners of used cars use these components to share information about their vehicles and advertise them swiftly. This online platform has shortened sales, enabling more parties to sell and buy cars.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 2.75 Trillion by 2030
CAGR
6.17% (2020-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Trillion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Distribution Channel, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Asbury Automotive Group Inc, Autonation Inc, Big Boy Toyz Ltd, Carmax Business Services LLC, Cars24 Services Private Limited, Group1 Automotive Inc, Hendrick Automotive Group, Lithia Motors Inc
Key Market Opportunities
Growing E-commerce and Online Technologies
Key Market Drivers
High Vehicle Prices and Affordability Concerns
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/used-car-market
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the largest global used car market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Demand for various vehicle types, from entry-level petrol to high-end diesel, is increasing in Asia-Pacific. Strict government regulations on old automobiles, urbanization, rising fuel prices, and technology developments in the used car sector significantly impact the used car market globally. Additional factors influencing the expansion of the used car industry include an increase in population, simple affordability, an increase in discretionary income, low vehicle ownership rates among millennials due to high vehicle expenses, and a decrease in the population-to-car ratio.
Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the European used car market will continue to rule and grow significantly during the projection period due to the increased popularity of shared mobility. The major forces driving the expansion of the used car market in Europe are low pricing and a rise in demand for cab-hailing services.
North America is expected to experience an increase in demand for used cars compared to other regions because countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have one of the highest rates of used car sales. It is anticipated that the market for used vehicles in North America will grow dramatically due to the high cost of new cars. The North American used car market is predicted to grow significantly throughout the forecast period due to rising internet usage, online tools for buying or researching used automobiles, warranties offered on pre-owned vehicles, and various purchase alternatives.
Key Highlights
The global used car market size was valued at USD 1,503 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2,755 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Based on vehicle type, the global used car market is bifurcated into hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs. The SUV segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
Based on fuel type, the global used car market is bifurcated into petrol, diesel, and others. The petrol segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Based on distribution channels, the global used car market is bifurcated into franchised dealers, independent dealers, and others (private sales, offline, online). The franchised dealer segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is the largest global used car market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/used-car-market/request-sample
The global used cars market’s major key players are
Asbury Automotive Group Inc
Autonation, Inc
Big Boy Toyz Ltd
Carmax Business Services LLC
Cars24 Services Private Limited
Group1 Automotive Inc.
Hendrick Automotive Group
Lithia Motors, Inc
Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd
Truecar, In
Global Used Cars Market: Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
Hatchback
Sedan
SUV
By Fuel Type
Petrol
Diesel
Others
By Distribution Channel
Franchised Dealer
Independent Dealer
Others (Private Sales, Offline, Online)
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Used Car Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Vehicle Type Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Hatchback
Market Size & Forecast
Sedan
Market Size & Forecast
Fuel Type Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Petrol
Market Size & Forecast
Diesel
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Canada
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Mexico
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Latin America
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
France
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
U.K.
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Italy
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Spain
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Rest of Europe
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
China
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Australia
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
India
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
South Korea
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
South Africa
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Kuwait
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Vehicle Type
By Fuel Type
Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Autonation, Inc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Big Boy Toyz Ltd
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/used-car-market/toc
Market News
In February 2022, AutoNation’s Q4 net income soars on higher used-vehicle revenue. Auto retail giant's used-vehicle revenue cushioned the blow from low new-vehicle inventories.
In May 2022, Asbury Automotive was poised to overtake rivals. Asbury Automotive, formerly the smallest of the public dealership groups in the United States, became a legitimate giant following an astonishing 20 months of deal-making.
News Media
An Introduction to the Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry in 2020
Waymo To Sell LIDAR Sensors To Cut Down Cost Of Self Driving Cars
Have a Look at the Related Research Report?
Online Car Buying Market: Information by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan), Propulsion Type (Petrol, Diesel), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Car Subscription Market: Information by Service Provider (OEM/Captives), Vehicle Type (IC Powered Vehicle, Electric Vehicle), End-use (Private and Corporate), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Vehicle Subscription Market: Information by Vehicle Type (IC powered Vehicle, Electric Vehicle), Subscription Type (Single Brand, Multi Brand), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Automotive Predictive Technology Market: Information by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), End-user Type (Fleet Owners, Insurers), and Region – Forecast till 2030
Automotive Hypervisor Market: Information by Product Type Scope (Type 1, Type 2), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Mode of Operation, and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter