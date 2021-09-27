U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9900
    +0.3050 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,134.29
    -262.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Used Car Market Size to Worth Around US$ 2,120.5 Bn by 2027

Precedence Research
·5 min read

The used car market size is expected to be worth around US$ 2,120.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% over forecast period 2021 to 2030.

Ottawa, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, Sept 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – According to Precedence Research, the used car market size was valued at US$ 1,411.5 billion in 2020. The market for used car witnessed prominent growth over the past few years and anticipated to grow at the same rate during the coming year. This is mainly attributed to the rising investment from automotive manufacturers for expanding their dealership network. Until recently, automotive dealers and manufacturers have focused primarily on the new vehicle production and sale business; however, they have also started focusing on used car and observe it as an important byproduct for their business growth. This has prominently boosted the market growth for used cars over the upcoming years.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1279

Moreover, significant advancement in the technology for example development of internet along with the introduction of electric and hybrid vehicles have transformed the buyer’s perspective towards used cars. Further, the quality and reliability of the used cars have also attracted significant number of customers that positively favors the market growth. Presently, increased customer knowledge about the vehicle, quality finance charges, residual value of vehicle, and availability also propels the market growth during the forthcoming years.

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2030

US$ 2,120.5 Billion

Growth Rate in 2021 and 2030

CAGR of 6%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021 to 2030

Segments covered

Vehicle Type, Vendor Type, Fuel Type, Size, Sales Channel

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Key companies profiled

CarMax Business Service LLC, Alibaba.com, Asbury Automotive Group, Hendrick Automotive Group, Scout24 AG, TrueCar Inc., Lithia Motor Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., AutoNation Inc., eBay Inc.

Nonetheless, the corona virus outbreak has disrupted the automotive industry to a greater extent and brought its sales significantly down from its prior value. However, as per the analysis, the post pandemic era expected to witness an upsurge in the vehicle sales as people prefer self-owned vehicles rather than shared vehicles. Further, the financial disparities anticipated to hamper the market growth for used car in the coming years.

By vehicle type, electric vehicle witnessed the fastest growth rate over the forthcoming years because of shifting customer preference from conventional vehicles to electric-powered vehicles. In addition, the market growth for electric vehicles is also favored by the increasing number of government policies to promote the adoption of electric cars in order to curb the rate of pollution in the region. In accordance to the same, government of various regions are offering incentives and other tax benefits to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. Hence, the aforementioned factors propel the demand for electric vehicles in the coming years.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1279

Based on fuel type, other segment expected to register prominent growth over the upcoming years due to large number of customers switching from conventional fuels to environment-friendly fuels such as CNG gas and electric-powered cars. This is mainly because of alarming rate of rise in the global pollution. In developing nations CNG gas powered vehicles have shown significant demand over the past few years and estimated to rise at the same rate in the near future.

On the basis of size, the global used car market has been classified into mid-size, compact, and SUVs. Compact sized vehicles are the most-preferred choice of customers in today’s era owing to scarcity of space. Hence, the compact size segment witnessed significant growth over the forecast period and also capture prominent revenue share in the present time.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in the global used car market of approximately 36% in the year 2020. This is primarily because of large number of developing nations present in the region. In addition, the region accounted to hold the major share of middle-class population that also favors the significant demand of used cars in the region. China is the front-runner in the Asia region with the highest demand for used passenger cars.

The used car market experiences intense competition owing to huge surge in the new market entrants. The market for used car is a niche market and thus requires less investment that favors the entry of new market players in the global market. In addition, as new market players focus significantly in the technology integration and expanding their business using internet, they grow faster compared to older ones.

Some of the magnificent industry participants listed in the global used car market include CarMax Business Service LLC, Alibaba.com, Asbury Automotive Group, Hendrick Automotive Group, Scout24 AG, TrueCar Inc., Lithia Motor Inc., Group 1 Automotive Inc., AutoNation Inc., and eBay Inc. among others.

The global used car market research report classifies the market as follows:

By Vehicle Type

  • Conventional

  • Hybrid

  • Electric

By Vendor Type

  • Unorganized

  • Organized

By Fuel Type

  • Diesel

  • Petrol

  • Others

By Size

  • Mid-Size

  • Compact

  • SUVs

By Sales Channel

  • Offline

  • Online

By Regional Outlook

  • North America

    • US

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • UK

    • Germany

    • France

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

    • GCC

    • North Africa

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1279

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Gaining Again. 3 Catalysts to Drive It Higher.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Tesla stock has been dead money for much of 2021—but it’s showing signs of life again. The next month could go a long way in determining the direction of the stock over the next couple of quarters and beyond.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Rolls-Royce Lands $2.6 Billion U.S. Air Force Engine Contract. The Stock Soars.

    Shares in Rolls-Royce, which sells turbines and engines for passenger jets and military aircraft, increased more than 10% Monday after the U.K.-listed company signed a valuable U.S. military engine deal and agreed to a landmark disposal. The London-based company said it had been selected to provide engines to the U.S. Air Force. The deal, worth up to $2.6 billion, will mean the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 Stratofortress for the next 30 years.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • The Pandemic Crushed These 2 Stocks. They're Bouncing Back Monday

    Shares of Carnival were up almost 5%. The gains continued a rally over the past week that has seen the cruise ship giant's stock jump 16% from its close last Tuesday. Carnival's gains picked up steam on Friday, when the company released its third-quarter financial results.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • Aurora Cannabis sales shrink more than expected, stock falls in late trading

    Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s sales continued to decline while losses mounted in the final three months of the Canadian company's fiscal year, sending shares lower Monday afternoon.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Tesla Isn’t Acting Like a Growth Stock. Something Is Going On.

    Bond yields rose and tech stocks fell, but shares of Elon Musk's EV maker gained. The stock behaved more like shares of Ford or General Motors.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 3D Printing Done Right - How SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Gives a Better and Cost-Effective Dental Service

    SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDC ) share price declined 50% over the last year. Some investors view this as a failing business, while others love the product and see this as an opportunity to buy low. In this article, we will analyze both the fundamentals and the business of SmileDirectClub.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.