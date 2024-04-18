Used Cars: These 10 Cities Have the Most (and Least) Affordable Prices

fotostorm / Getty Images

Used car prices in the U.S. have fallen since their highs during the peak of the pandemic. However, they are still erratic, and affordability of used vehicles largely depends on location.

iSeeCars.com released a list of the most and least expensive cities to buy popular used cars in 2023. To assemble the list, iSeeCars analyzed over 6.5 million used cars across the U.S. and compared the average prices in each of the 50 largest metro areas.

“Research and flexibility are two powerful assets for used car shoppers,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars executive analyst.

For instance, if you’re in Los Angeles — where it’s very expensive to purchase a used car — you could consider road tripping over to one of the far more affordable cities for used cars. Here are 10 of those cities, below 10 of the most expensive ones.

The 10 Most Expensive Cities To Buy Used Cars

10. Boston, MA-Manchester, NH

Average Price: $35,268

% Price Difference from National Average (of $34,227): 3.0%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$1,041

9. Los Angeles, CA

Average Price: $35,420

% Price Difference from National Average: 3.5%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$1,193

8. Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Average Price: $35,479

% Price Difference from National Average: 3.7%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$1,252

7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Average Price: $35,751

% Price Difference from National Average: 4.5%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$1,524

6. Charlotte, NC

Average Price: $35,976

% Price Difference from National Average: 5.1%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$1,748

5. Salt Lake City, UT

Average Price: $36,356

% Price Difference from National Average: 6.2%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$2,129

4. Seattle-Tacoma, WA

Average Price: $36,593

% Price Difference from National Average: 6.9%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$2,366

3. Austin, TX

Average Price: $36,827

% Price Difference from National Average: 7.6%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$2,599

2. Denver, CO

Average Price: $37,233

% Price Difference from National Average: 8.8%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$3,005

1. West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL

Average Price: $37,632

% Price Difference from National Average: 9.9%

$ Price Difference from National Average: +$3,404

The 10 Least Expensive Cities To Buy Used Cars

10. Oklahoma City, OK

Average Price: $32,443

% Price Difference from National Average (of $34,227): -5.2%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$1,784

9. Indianapolis, IN

Average Price: $32,418

% Price Difference from National Average: -5.3%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$1,809

8. Pittsburgh, PA

Average Price: $32,286

% Price Difference from National Average: -5.7%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$1,942

7. Columbus, OH

Average Price: $32,177

% Price Difference from National Average: -6.0%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$2,050

6. Detroit, MI

Average Price: $31,990

% Price Difference from National Average: -6.5%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$2,238

5. Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL

Average Price: $31,971

% Price Difference from National Average: -6.6%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$2,256

4. Fresno-Visalia, CA

Average Price: $31,912

% Price Difference from National Average: -6.8%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$2,315

3. Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, VA

Average Price: $31,901

% Price Difference from National Average: -6.8%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$2,326

2. Cincinnati, OH

Average Price: $31,622

% Price Difference from National Average: -7.6%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$2,605

1. Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH

Average Price: $31,458

% Price Difference from National Average: -8.1%

$ Price Difference from National Average: -$2,769

