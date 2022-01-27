U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.50
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,973.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,139.00
    -19.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.30
    -10.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.02
    -0.33 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -15.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.52 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.06
    -0.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9770
    +0.3170 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,438.64
    -1,275.46 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.28
    -24.53 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.64
    +4.86 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

Used Cooking Oil Market Expected Worth USD 10.08 Billion by 2028 | Global Used Cooking Oil Industry Growth, Demand, Outlook and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in used cooking oil market are Valley Proteins, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.), Proper Oils Co. Ltd. (London, U.K.), ABP Food Group (County Louth, Ireland), Arrow Oils Ltd. (Manchester, U.K.), Baker Commodities, Inc. (California, U.S.), Grand Natural, Inc. (California, U.S.), Oz Oils Pty. Ltd. (Queensland, Australia), Brocklesby Limited (Brough, U.K.), GreaseCycle (North Carolina, U.S.), MBP Solutions Ltd. (Neuchatel, Switzerland), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global used cooking oil market size is expected to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2028 from USD 5.97 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. The growing cognizance regarding sustainable energy resources can have an excellent impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™, in a report, titled “Used Cooking Oil Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 5.16 billion in 2020.

Rising utilization of cooking oil in several processed and ready to eat foods are likely to boost demand. The rising adoption of the product from households, restaurants, food joints, and café are likely to boost edible oil’s adoption. These factors are likely to foster the market’s development.

COVID-19 IMPACT:

The latest coronavirus outbreak has hampered the global supply chain for used cooking oil. The statewide lockdowns in virtually all nations have resulted in the closure of the foodservice business, greatly reducing the supply of used UCO to UCO processing companies. Because of limited product availability and a lack of staff, UCO recycling witnessed a dramatic drop. The impact on the foodservice business is similar to the impact on this market. Once the epidemic is under control, the re-establishment of the foodservice business and the re-production of UCO are likely to contribute to the increased demand for UCO.

Request Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/used-cooking-oil-market-103665

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Used Cooking Oil Market:

  • Valley Proteins, Inc. (Virginia, U.S.)

  • Proper Oils Co. Ltd. (London, U.K.)

  • ABP Food Group (County Louth, Ireland)

  • Arrow Oils Ltd. (Manchester, U.K.)

  • Baker Commodities, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Grand Natural, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Oz Oils Pty. Ltd. (Queensland, Australia)

  • Brocklesby Limited (Brough, U.K.)

  • GreaseCycle (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • MBP Solutions Ltd. (Neuchatel, Switzerland)

Market SEGMENTS:

Based on the source, the used cooking oil market is divided into two segments: food service and households. The growing dining-out culture has an impact on the expansion of the foodservice segment, thus uplifting the used cooking oil market share. The global expansion of cafes and restaurants has increased the demand for various UCOs.

Based on application, the market is classified into industrial usage, animal feed, and others. The extensive use of UCO in the manufacturing of fuels propels the expansion of the industrial application segment.

Geographically, the used cooking oil market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What Does the Report Highlight?

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, focusing on the variables that drive, repel, obstruct, and provide market possibilities. It also clarifies the segmentation table, the list of leading categories with statistics, and the variables that influence them. The competitive landscape of the market, the list of prominent players, and the major steps are also included in the study. Besides this, the report highlights the major industry developments of the market, current market trends, and other interesting insights into the used cooking oil market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/used-cooking-oil-market-103665

DRIVING FACTOR:

Increasing Initiatives to Thwart Oil Wastage and Bolster Business

Several governments throughout the world are increasing their efforts to raise public awareness by enacting legislation and regulations that encourage the use of recycled used UCOs. For example, in August 2019, the Indian government launched a scheme in 100 Indian cities to transform wasted UCO into biodiesel. The government also launched the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) app in 2018 to collect the UCO. Channeling wasted UCO into biodiesel production also keeps used cooking oil out of the food chain. The UK Environmental Agency has established criteria for restaurants to follow when it comes to UCO disposal. The agency is sponsored by the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and works to prevent improper waste UCO disposal.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Growing Focus on Sustainable Energy Sources to Push Development in Asia Pacific

Because of rising awareness about environmental welfare and sustainable energy resources, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at a rapid pace. The growing number of enterprises in this region engaged in the collection, refinement, and processing of UCO will boost growth. Companies in North America and Europe are investing in the acquisition of UCO from Asian countries in order to meet their raw material need for biodiesel manufacturing. The evolution of the food and foodservice industries throughout the region also contributes to market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

The ABP Food Group is investing in the growth of spent UCO processing for the creation of renewable energy. For example, in October 2017, the company committed USD 28.8 million to establish a green energy facility in the United Kingdom. The presence of several minor companies in the market, as well as their extensive production and distribution capacities, has resulted in market fragmentation around the world. Like Valley Proteins, Inc., Proper Oils Co. Ltd., and Baker Commodities, Inc., other significant competitors are focused on facility expansions, unique processing technology innovation, and collaborations to increase their market presence.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/used-cooking-oil-market-103665


Key Industry Development:

  • March 2020: Neste, a leading company in sustainability, announced the purchase of a U.S.-based collector and recycler of UCO, Mahoney Environmental, to create global waste and residue raw material platform that can fulfill the growing demand for renewable products.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

  • Global Used Cooking Oil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Source

        • Food Services

        • Households

      • By Application

        • Industrial Usage

        • Animal Feed

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/used-cooking-oil-market-103665

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

North America Vegetable Oils Market Projected to Reach 32.89 Million Tonnes by 2026; Increasing Demand for Natural and Healthy Edible Oils to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

North America Fats and Oils Market to Hit 36.60 Million Tonnes by 2026 | Soybean Oil to Emerge Dominant in Future, says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank Plunges as Fed Inspires Tech Rout Across Asian Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. was among the most-significant victims of a selloff of tech stocks across Asia on Thursday, with investors turning sour on billionaire Masayoshi Son’s firm as the tightening phase of central bank policies emerges. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Objec

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Reacts to the FED Policy Decision and Press Conference

    The NASDAQ 100 mini sits in the deep red this morning, dragging Bitcoin into the red as the markets respond further to the FED.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Prioritize Deliveries Over New Vehicles in 2022

    The electric-vehicle maker reported record earnings but hasn’t been immune to supply-chain problems.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Miners, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The task of ramping up copper supply to meet growing demand in the clean-energy transition is getting harder as societies and communities resist new mines and politicians seek a bigger share of the profit, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Drop, Yields Jump on Hawkish Powell Signals: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingAstronomers Spot N

  • Crude Oil Wave Analysis – There Should Be a Correction

    Crude was in an uptrend since the ease of travel restrictions globally. Even the Omicron variant plaguing the world doesn’t stop the profit-hungry travel industry, which has been struggling during the pandemic.

  • Red-Hot Rally in Palm Oil Reveals Dirty Jobs That No One Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil palm planters in Malaysia are confronting a hard truth -- behind the red-hot rally in prices are thousands of jobs that nobody wants. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidWhile high

  • Will Roth IRA Withdrawals Be Taxed in the Future?

    The tax-free deal on the Roth IRA may seem too good to be true, but rest assured that there are at least five good reasons for it to stay that way.

  • Deutsche Bank makes biggest annual profit in a decade

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank capped its most profitable year in a decade on the back of a dealmaking boom, strengthening Chief Executive Christian Sewing's hand as he prepares to lay out a new strategy and targets for the years ahead in March. The surprise finale -- analysts had been forecasting a loss for the fourth quarter -- was the second straight annual profit following years of losses. Nevertheless, Thursday's figures are a milestone for Sewing, who was promoted to the top job in 2018 to turn Deutsche around after a series of embarrassing and costly regulatory failings.

  • U.S. Clears Second-Largest Ever Loan of Oil From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • German software maker SAP invests in Bellevue-based unicorn Icertis

    The move follows an investment from SoftBank in October, when Icertis was valued at roughly $5 billion.

  • Starbucks reversal on vaccine mandate sparks customer, barista backlash

    Starbucks' reversal of its COVID-19 requirements has sparked controversy among loyal customers and its front-line workers.

  • Prince Andrew asks U.S. court to throw out sexual-abuse suit and seeks a jury trial if the case moves forward

    Lawyers for Queen Elizabeth's middle son said that if any sexual activity did occur between the prince and a then-teenaged Virginia Giuffre, it was consensual, but the filing made clear that Andrew wasn't admitting to such sexual contact.

  • WTO lets China impose tariffs on U.S. in Obama-era case

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States, a ruling that was immediately blasted by Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of U.S. President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire. The decade-long case involving alleged subsidies has centred on whether the United States could treat Chinese firms in which the government owns a majority stake as controlled by the state.

  • New York attorney general: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging investigation

    New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

  • London is top global finance centre but lags in key areas, says study

    London remains the top global financial centre, according to a study from its own financial district, but is outgunned by New York and Singapore in access to talent, while Paris is adding competition from the European Union. The study from the City of London Corporation selected seven centres that feature in other research on financial hubs, such as Z/Yen, which consistently puts New York in the top spot and London second. The study, which added Paris this year, looked at five areas like digital skills, regulation and talent.

  • Moderna Pushes Ahead With Omicron Booster As Antibodies Continue Dropping

    Moderna said it's moving ahead with an omicron-specific booster shot on Wednesday. The news prodded Moderna stock higher.

  • EV Battery Maker’s Sales Pitch to the West: We’re Not Chinese

    South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, which goes public Thursday, has made its dominance in Europe and aggressive U.S. investments a pitch to investors.

  • US-China tech war: Shenzhen to establish international sourcing platform for semiconductors as global chip shortage persists

    China will develop an international sourcing platform for semiconductors and other electronic components in Shenzhen - known as the country's Silicon Valley and the richest city in southern Guangdong province - in a bid to advance the nation's hi-tech self-sufficiency drive amid a race between Beijing and Washington to overcome the global chip shortage. The goal is to engage various companies involved in the semiconductor and electronics industries around the world, including manufacturers and d

  • Nike promotes internal exec to top legal position amid several lawsuits

    Miller’s promotion adds to Nike’s busy legal department recently, as the company has lawsuits in progress against Adidas and Lululemon.