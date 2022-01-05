U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Used Cooking Oil Market size to grow by 2,049 K Tons | Europe to Occupy 46% of Global Market Share | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The used cooking oil market size is expected to increase by 2,049 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., and Brocklesby Ltd. are some of the dominant players in the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Used Cooking Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchase our Full Report for detailed insights into the growth variance, competitive scenario, and future growth opportunities.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The increasing demand for biofuels and the growing demand for used cooking oil for various applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

By application, the biodiesel segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing acceptance of biodiesel as an alternative to diesel is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising emphasis on renewable energy will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, Europe will offer maximum growth opportunities during the forecast period. The region currently holds 46% of the global market share. The rising number of organized retailing outlets and increasing imports and exports of cooking oil is driving the growth of the used cooking oil market in Europe. Germany, France, and the UK are the prominent markets for used cooking oil in Europe.

Download a Free Sample for highlights on major revenue-generating segments, regions, and countries in the market.

Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the used cooking oil market include Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The used cooking oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for biofuels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the distribution challenges will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Used Cooking Oil Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist used cooking oil market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the used cooking oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the used cooking oil market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used cooking oil market vendors

Related Reports:

Basil Seeds Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Palm Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Used Cooking Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

2,049 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.21

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 46%

Key consumer countries

Germany, US, France, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arrow Oils Ltd, Baker Commodities Inc., Brocklesby Ltd., Grand Natural Inc., GREASECYCLE, Olleco, Oz Oils Pty Ltd., Quatra, Valley Proteins Inc., and Waste Oil Recyclers

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/used-cooking-oil-market-size-to-grow-by-2-049-k-tons--europe-to-occupy-46-of-global-market-share--technavio-301453646.html

SOURCE Technavio

